    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke vs. Citadel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Citadel Bulldogs forward Jason Roche (11) reacts to the Bulldogs bench after hitting a three point basket against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Bulldogs won 78-63. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Citadel Bulldogs (3-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Citadel

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Citadel

    • Last year, the Blue Devils averaged only 2.4 fewer points per game (76.0) than the Bulldogs gave up (78.4).
    • The Bulldogs averaged 9.5 more points per game last year (80.8) than the Blue Devils allowed their opponents to score (71.3).
    • The Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Wendell Moore leads the Blue Devils in points and assists per game, scoring 16.6 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
    • Paolo Banchero leads Duke in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 boards per game while also scoring 15.8 points a contest.
    • The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Trevor Keels, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
    • Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 3.0 per contest.

    Citadel Players to Watch

    • Hayden Brown scored 18.8 points and grabbed 10.5 boards per game last season.
    • Tyler Moffe averaged 4.1 assists per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.
    • Kaiden Rice knocked down 3.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Brown averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Stephen Clark notched 1.8 blocks per contest.

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kentucky

    W 79-71

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Army

    W 82-56

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Campbell

    W 67-56

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 92-52

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Lafayette

    W 88-55

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Citadel

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Home

    Citadel Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 78-63

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Morris

    W 108-67

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Presbyterian

    L 74-70

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Carver

    W 102-49

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Saint Andrews (NC)

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    The Citadel at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

