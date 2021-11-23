How to Watch Duke vs. Citadel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Citadel Bulldogs (3-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Duke vs. Citadel
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Key Stats for Duke vs. Citadel
- Last year, the Blue Devils averaged only 2.4 fewer points per game (76.0) than the Bulldogs gave up (78.4).
- The Bulldogs averaged 9.5 more points per game last year (80.8) than the Blue Devils allowed their opponents to score (71.3).
- The Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- Wendell Moore leads the Blue Devils in points and assists per game, scoring 16.6 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
- Paolo Banchero leads Duke in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 boards per game while also scoring 15.8 points a contest.
- The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Trevor Keels, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 3.0 per contest.
Citadel Players to Watch
- Hayden Brown scored 18.8 points and grabbed 10.5 boards per game last season.
- Tyler Moffe averaged 4.1 assists per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.
- Kaiden Rice knocked down 3.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Brown averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Stephen Clark notched 1.8 blocks per contest.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kentucky
W 79-71
Home
11/12/2021
Army
W 82-56
Home
11/13/2021
Campbell
W 67-56
Home
11/16/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 92-52
Home
11/19/2021
Lafayette
W 88-55
Home
11/22/2021
Citadel
-
Home
11/26/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/30/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
12/16/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Cleveland State
-
Home
Citadel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Pittsburgh
W 78-63
Away
11/12/2021
Morris
W 108-67
Home
11/15/2021
Presbyterian
L 74-70
Away
11/18/2021
Carver
W 102-49
Home
11/22/2021
Duke
-
Away
11/28/2021
South Carolina State
-
Away
12/1/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Away
12/6/2021
North Carolina Central
-
Home
12/16/2021
Saint Andrews (NC)
-
Home
12/20/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home