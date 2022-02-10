How to Watch Duke at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

Duke travels to ACC rival Clemson on Thursday night looking to bounce back from a last-second loss to Virginia.

Duke suffered a somewhat shocking loss Monday night when it gave up a last-second three to fall to Virginia at home. The Blue Devils were coming off an emotional win at North Carolina but came out flat against the Cavaliers.

How to Watch Duke at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped Duke to 9-3 in the ACC. The Blue Devils are now tied at the top of the standings with Notre Dame and are just a game up on North Carolina and Wake Forest.

Thursday night Duke starts a two-game road trip with a game against a Clemson team that has lost two straight.

The Tigers were tripped up by Georgia Tech on the road Saturday and then narrowly missed upsetting North Carolina on Tuesday in the 79-77 loss.

The consecutive losses are part of a stretch where they have won just three games over their last 10.

The slump has dropped the Tigers to just 4-8 in the ACC and 12-11 overall. Clemson has been above .500 all year long but is in danger of falling to .500 with a loss on Thursday night.

