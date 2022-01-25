How to Watch Duke vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2 ACC) host the Clemson Tigers (11-8, 3-5 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Cameron Indoor Stadium, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. Clemson

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Duke vs. Clemson

The Blue Devils score 82.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers average 7.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Blue Devils give up (65.6).

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.9% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

The Tigers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.9 points and pulls down 8 rebounds per game.

Duke's best passer is Wendell Moore, who averages 4.8 assists per game to go with his 15.2 PPG scoring average.

Trevor Keels makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall sits at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.8 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and racks up 1.6 assists per game.

The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are David Collins with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.5 points and 2.4 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).

Al-Amir Dawes is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Clemson's leader in steals is Collins with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall with 1.1 per game.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Miami L 76-74 Home 1/12/2022 Wake Forest W 76-64 Away 1/15/2022 NC State W 88-73 Home 1/18/2022 Florida State L 79-78 Away 1/22/2022 Syracuse W 79-59 Home 1/25/2022 Clemson - Home 1/29/2022 Louisville - Away 1/31/2022 Notre Dame - Away 2/5/2022 North Carolina - Away 2/7/2022 Virginia - Home 2/10/2022 Clemson - Away

Clemson Schedule