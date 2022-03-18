How to Watch Duke vs. CSU Fullerton: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded CSU Fullerton Titans (21-10) play against the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (28-6) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest begins at 7:10 PM, watch on CBS.
How to Watch Duke vs. CSU Fullerton
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Duke vs. CSU Fullerton
- The 80.2 points per game the Blue Devils score are 14.0 more points than the Titans give up (66.2).
- The Titans' 70.3 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 67.1 the Blue Devils allow.
- The Blue Devils are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Titans allow to opponents.
- The Titans are shooting 44.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.7% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Duke's best passer is Wendell Moore, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.
- The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of AJ Griffin, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
- Moore and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.7 per contest.
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- E.J. Anosike puts up 16.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Titans, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- CSU Fullerton's assist leader is Damari Milstead with 2.9 per game. He also records 12.3 points per game and tacks on 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Milstead is the top scorer from distance for the Titans, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- CSU Fullerton's leader in steals is Milstead (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tory San Antonio (0.5 per game).
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Pittsburgh
W 86-56
Away
3/5/2022
North Carolina
L 94-81
Home
3/10/2022
Syracuse
W 88-79
Home
3/11/2022
Miami
W 80-76
Home
3/12/2022
Virginia Tech
L 82-67
Home
3/18/2022
CSU Fullerton
-
Home
CSU Fullerton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
UC Riverside
L 75-72
Home
3/5/2022
UC Davis
W 62-59
Home
3/10/2022
UC Davis
W 73-55
Home
3/11/2022
Hawaii
W 58-46
Home
3/12/2022
Long Beach State
W 72-71
Away
3/18/2022
Duke
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)