How to Watch Duke vs. CSU Fullerton: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament final at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded CSU Fullerton Titans (21-10) play against the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (28-6) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest begins at 7:10 PM, watch on CBS.

How to Watch Duke vs. CSU Fullerton

Key Stats for Duke vs. CSU Fullerton

  • The 80.2 points per game the Blue Devils score are 14.0 more points than the Titans give up (66.2).
  • The Titans' 70.3 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 67.1 the Blue Devils allow.
  • The Blue Devils are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Titans allow to opponents.
  • The Titans are shooting 44.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.7% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
  • Duke's best passer is Wendell Moore, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.
  • The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of AJ Griffin, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
  • Moore and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.7 per contest.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • E.J. Anosike puts up 16.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Titans, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • CSU Fullerton's assist leader is Damari Milstead with 2.9 per game. He also records 12.3 points per game and tacks on 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Milstead is the top scorer from distance for the Titans, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • CSU Fullerton's leader in steals is Milstead (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tory San Antonio (0.5 per game).

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Pittsburgh

W 86-56

Away

3/5/2022

North Carolina

L 94-81

Home

3/10/2022

Syracuse

W 88-79

Home

3/11/2022

Miami

W 80-76

Home

3/12/2022

Virginia Tech

L 82-67

Home

3/18/2022

CSU Fullerton

-

Home

CSU Fullerton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

UC Riverside

L 75-72

Home

3/5/2022

UC Davis

W 62-59

Home

3/10/2022

UC Davis

W 73-55

Home

3/11/2022

Hawaii

W 58-46

Home

3/12/2022

Long Beach State

W 72-71

Away

3/18/2022

Duke

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
