How to Watch Duke at Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke heads to ACC rival Florida State on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

The No. 6 Duke men's basketball team suffered an upset loss to Miami on Jan. 8 but bounced back with wins against Wake Forest and NC State. The back-to-back wins have the Blue Devils 4–1 in the ACC and just a half-game back of the first-place Hurricanes.

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Duke at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils still look like one of the favorites to win the conference title, but the loss to Miami showed they are vulnerable.

On Tuesday night, Florida State will look to find some of those cracks as it tries to pick up its biggest win of the year.

The Seminoles did pick up an upset win of Miami last Tuesday and then followed it up with another win against Syracuse on Saturday. Those wins have extended their winning streak to three games and has them playing their best basketball of the year and up to 4–2 in the ACC.

Florida State had struggled in nonconference play but is picking it up at the right time. On Tuesday, they will go for another upset against a Duke team trying to stay near the top of the ACC.

