How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a free throw during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 4-2 ACC) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Duke -5 145 points

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Duke

The Blue Devils put up 83.1 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 68.1 the Seminoles give up.

The Seminoles' 73.2 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 65.2 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

The Blue Devils make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

The Seminoles are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.1% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is tops on his team in both points (17.9) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also posts 2.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Wendell Moore averages a team-high 4.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 55.0% from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mark Williams posts 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 66.0% from the field.

Trevor Keels posts 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremy Roach averages 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch