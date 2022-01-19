Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a free throw during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a free throw during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 4-2 ACC) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke vs Florida State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-5

145 points

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Duke

  • The Blue Devils put up 83.1 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 68.1 the Seminoles give up.
  • The Seminoles' 73.2 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 65.2 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Devils make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • The Seminoles are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.1% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero is tops on his team in both points (17.9) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also posts 2.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Wendell Moore averages a team-high 4.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 55.0% from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Mark Williams posts 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 66.0% from the field.
  • Trevor Keels posts 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jeremy Roach averages 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Anthony Polite is posting a team-leading 2.9 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, making 39.8% of his shots from the floor.
  • Malik Osborne leads the Seminoles in rebounding (7.1 per game), and puts up 11.1 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Seminoles get 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Matthew Cleveland.
  • Rayquan Evans is putting up 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 40.7% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Duke at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Andy Murray Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round

1 minute ago
Motor MythBusters
entertainment

How to Watch Motor MythBusters

1 minute ago
Life below Zero next generation
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere

1 minute ago
Boise State
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Boise State

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Florida State

1 minute ago
tennessee basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy