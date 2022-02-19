Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Key Stats for Duke vs. Florida State
- The Blue Devils record 9.2 more points per game (79.8) than the Seminoles give up (70.6).
- The Seminoles average 6.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (65.1).
- The Blue Devils make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- The Seminoles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.3%).
Duke Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Blue Devils is Paolo Banchero, who accumulates 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Duke's best passer is Wendell Moore, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 13.8 PPG scoring average.
- AJ Griffin leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Trevor Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills is at the top of the Seminoles scoring leaderboard with 12.7 points per game. He also collects 2.3 rebounds and racks up 2.5 assists per game.
- Anthony Polite puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.7 points and 2.5 assists per game for Florida State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Rayquan Evans has the top spot for assists with 2.9 per game, adding 8.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per matchup.
- Mills is dependable from three-point range and leads the Seminoles with 1.2 made threes per game.
- Florida State's leader in steals is Mills with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Butler with 0.9 per game.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
North Carolina
W 87-67
Away
2/7/2022
Virginia
L 69-68
Home
2/10/2022
Clemson
W 82-64
Away
2/12/2022
Boston College
W 72-61
Away
2/15/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-74
Home
2/19/2022
Florida State
-
Home
2/23/2022
Virginia
-
Away
2/26/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
3/1/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
3/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Clemson
L 75-69
Away
2/5/2022
Wake Forest
L 68-60
Home
2/9/2022
Pittsburgh
L 56-51
Home
2/12/2022
North Carolina
L 94-74
Away
2/15/2022
Clemson
W 81-80
Home
2/19/2022
Duke
-
Away
2/21/2022
Boston College
-
Away
2/26/2022
Virginia
-
Away
3/2/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
3/5/2022
NC State
-
Home
