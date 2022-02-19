Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State

Key Stats for Duke vs. Florida State

  • The Blue Devils record 9.2 more points per game (79.8) than the Seminoles give up (70.6).
  • The Seminoles average 6.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (65.1).
  • The Blue Devils make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • The Seminoles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Duke Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Blue Devils is Paolo Banchero, who accumulates 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Duke's best passer is Wendell Moore, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 13.8 PPG scoring average.
  • AJ Griffin leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Trevor Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Caleb Mills is at the top of the Seminoles scoring leaderboard with 12.7 points per game. He also collects 2.3 rebounds and racks up 2.5 assists per game.
  • Anthony Polite puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.7 points and 2.5 assists per game for Florida State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Rayquan Evans has the top spot for assists with 2.9 per game, adding 8.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per matchup.
  • Mills is dependable from three-point range and leads the Seminoles with 1.2 made threes per game.
  • Florida State's leader in steals is Mills with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Butler with 0.9 per game.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

North Carolina

W 87-67

Away

2/7/2022

Virginia

L 69-68

Home

2/10/2022

Clemson

W 82-64

Away

2/12/2022

Boston College

W 72-61

Away

2/15/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-74

Home

2/19/2022

Florida State

-

Home

2/23/2022

Virginia

-

Away

2/26/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

3/1/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

3/5/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Clemson

L 75-69

Away

2/5/2022

Wake Forest

L 68-60

Home

2/9/2022

Pittsburgh

L 56-51

Home

2/12/2022

North Carolina

L 94-74

Away

2/15/2022

Clemson

W 81-80

Home

2/19/2022

Duke

-

Away

2/21/2022

Boston College

-

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia

-

Away

3/2/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

3/5/2022

NC State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Florida State at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
