Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke vs. Gardner-Webb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard/forward Landers Nolley II (2) shoots over Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs point guard Jaheam Cornwall (1) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 15, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard/forward Landers Nolley II (2) shoots over Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs point guard Jaheam Cornwall (1) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Gardner-Webb

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Gardner-Webb

    • Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were 7.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (68.4).
    • The Runnin' Bulldogs put up only 0.6 fewer points per game last year (70.7) than the Blue Devils allowed (71.3).
    • Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents made.
    • The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 44.4% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Matthew Hurt accumulated 18.3 points and 6.1 boards per game last season.
    • Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game to go with his 5.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Hurt made 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Goldwire averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Mark Williams compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

    • Jaheam Cornwall scored 14.1 points and distributed 3.8 assists per game last season.
    • Jamaine Mann pulled down 5.3 boards per game while also scoring 6.8 points a contest.
    • Cornwall hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jacob Falko averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ludovic Dufeal collected 1.7 blocks per contest.

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kentucky

    W 79-71

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Army

    W 82-56

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Campbell

    W 67-56

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Citadel

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    Gardner-Webb Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    UNLV

    L 64-58

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Arkansas

    L 86-69

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Columbia International

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Western Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Gardner-Webb at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina Central at Iowa

    1 minute ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) and forward Malik Osborne (right) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at Michigan

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) passes, protected by offensive lineman Sam Vaughan (50) offensive lineman David Redding (64) with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Val Martin (56) in pursuit at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    High Point vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy