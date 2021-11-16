Publish date:
How to Watch Duke vs. Gardner-Webb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
How to Watch Duke vs. Gardner-Webb
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Key Stats for Duke vs. Gardner-Webb
- Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were 7.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (68.4).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up only 0.6 fewer points per game last year (70.7) than the Blue Devils allowed (71.3).
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents made.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 44.4% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
Duke Players to Watch
- Matthew Hurt accumulated 18.3 points and 6.1 boards per game last season.
- Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game to go with his 5.8 PPG scoring average.
- Hurt made 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Goldwire averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Mark Williams compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Jaheam Cornwall scored 14.1 points and distributed 3.8 assists per game last season.
- Jamaine Mann pulled down 5.3 boards per game while also scoring 6.8 points a contest.
- Cornwall hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jacob Falko averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ludovic Dufeal collected 1.7 blocks per contest.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kentucky
W 79-71
Home
11/12/2021
Army
W 82-56
Home
11/13/2021
Campbell
W 67-56
Home
11/16/2021
Gardner-Webb
-
Home
11/19/2021
Lafayette
-
Home
11/22/2021
Citadel
-
Home
11/26/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/30/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
UNLV
L 64-58
Away
11/13/2021
Arkansas
L 86-69
Away
11/16/2021
Duke
-
Away
11/20/2021
Carver
-
Home
11/24/2021
Columbia International
-
Home
11/27/2021
Western Carolina
-
Home
11/29/2021
North Carolina Central
-
Home
12/4/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
