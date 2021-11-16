Dec 15, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard/forward Landers Nolley II (2) shoots over Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs point guard Jaheam Cornwall (1) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

How to Watch Duke vs. Gardner-Webb

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Key Stats for Duke vs. Gardner-Webb

Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were 7.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (68.4).

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up only 0.6 fewer points per game last year (70.7) than the Blue Devils allowed (71.3).

Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents made.

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 44.4% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Duke Players to Watch

Matthew Hurt accumulated 18.3 points and 6.1 boards per game last season.

Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game to go with his 5.8 PPG scoring average.

Hurt made 2.3 threes per game a season ago.

Goldwire averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Mark Williams compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Jaheam Cornwall scored 14.1 points and distributed 3.8 assists per game last season.

Jamaine Mann pulled down 5.3 boards per game while also scoring 6.8 points a contest.

Cornwall hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Jacob Falko averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ludovic Dufeal collected 1.7 blocks per contest.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Kentucky W 79-71 Home 11/12/2021 Army W 82-56 Home 11/13/2021 Campbell W 67-56 Home 11/16/2021 Gardner-Webb - Home 11/19/2021 Lafayette - Home 11/22/2021 Citadel - Home 11/26/2021 Gonzaga - Away 11/30/2021 Ohio State - Away 12/14/2021 South Carolina State - Home

Gardner-Webb Schedule