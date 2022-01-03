How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to extend a 10-game home win streak when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Duke vs. Georgia Tech
- The Blue Devils record 17.7 more points per game (85.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (67.6).
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 69.2 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 64.4 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have hit.
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.1% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 5.0 per game while also scoring 17.0 points per contest.
- The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
- Trevor Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- The Yellow Jackets' Michael Devoe averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jordan Usher grabs 7.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.9 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
- Devoe (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia Tech while Rodney Howard (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Ohio State
L 71-66
Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina State
W 103-62
Home
12/16/2021
Appalachian State
W 92-67
Home
12/18/2021
Elon
W 87-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia Tech
W 76-65
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/8/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/12/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/15/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
North Carolina
L 79-62
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
L 69-53
Home
12/18/2021
USC
L 67-53
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
W 72-62
Home
1/2/2022
Louisville
L 67-64
Home
1/4/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/8/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/12/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/15/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida State
-
Home