Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to extend a 10-game home win streak when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Georgia Tech

    • The Blue Devils record 17.7 more points per game (85.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (67.6).
    • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 69.2 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 64.4 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have hit.
    • The Yellow Jackets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.1% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
    • Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 5.0 per game while also scoring 17.0 points per contest.
    • The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
    • Trevor Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • The Yellow Jackets' Michael Devoe averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Jordan Usher grabs 7.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.9 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devoe knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
    • Devoe (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia Tech while Rodney Howard (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Ohio State

    L 71-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina State

    W 103-62

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 92-67

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Elon

    W 87-56

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 76-65

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Miami

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    L 79-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    L 69-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    L 67-53

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia State

    W 72-62

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Louisville

    L 67-64

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    1/26/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Georgia Tech at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    49 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    49 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    49 minutes ago
    Feb 19, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Caleb Mills (2) shoots the ball as Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    50 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    50 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    53 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy