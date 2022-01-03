Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to extend a 10-game home win streak when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Key Stats for Duke vs. Georgia Tech

The Blue Devils record 17.7 more points per game (85.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (67.6).

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 69.2 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 64.4 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have hit.

The Yellow Jackets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 41.1% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 5.0 per game while also scoring 17.0 points per contest.

The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

Trevor Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

The Yellow Jackets' Michael Devoe averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jordan Usher grabs 7.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.9 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.

Devoe knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.

Devoe (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia Tech while Rodney Howard (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Ohio State L 71-66 Away 12/14/2021 South Carolina State W 103-62 Home 12/16/2021 Appalachian State W 92-67 Home 12/18/2021 Elon W 87-56 Home 12/22/2021 Virginia Tech W 76-65 Home 1/4/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 1/8/2022 Miami - Home 1/12/2022 Wake Forest - Away 1/15/2022 NC State - Home 1/18/2022 Florida State - Away 1/22/2022 Syracuse - Home

Georgia Tech Schedule