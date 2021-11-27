How to Watch Duke vs. Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

The potential No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2022 NBA draft face off in Las Vegas when Chet Holmgren and Gonzaga meet Duke and Paolo Banchero.

For Duke Hall-of-Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski, his final season on the sidelines will be special no matter who his team faces. However, tonight’s game will be extra special.

How to Watch Blue Devils vs. Bulldogs:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Blue Devils will be in Las Vegas for a neutral site matchup with the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Duke’s freshmen duo of Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels has led the way for the undefeated Blue Devils. Throw in timely contributions from AJ Griffin, Theo Johns, Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams, and you can see why many expect that Coach K’s last year in Durham could end with multiple titles.

Gonzaga is another team favored to cut down the nets by the end of the season. Andrew Nembhard and Drew Timme are back for another year after finishing as runner-up to the Baylor Bears in 2021.

Yet, the Bulldogs have a freshman sensation to bolster their roster. Chet Holmgren was the consensus top-ranked recruit in the 2021 class and is the highest-ranked player to ever commit to Gonzaga. So far, he’s lived up to every bit of the hype and has fit in perfectly among a stellar group of upperclassmen.

This matchup has the makings to be the game of the year—especially given how easily Gonzaga handled the second-ranked UCLA Bruins in Las Vegas earlier this week—and could be a preview of this season’s national championship game.

All eyes will be on Banchero and Holmgren, as they are not just competing to be the number one pick in the 2022 NBA draft, but they will likely spend the majority of tonight's game matched up with one another.

