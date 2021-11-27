How to Watch Duke vs. Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The potential No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2022 NBA draft face off in Las Vegas when Chet Holmgren and Gonzaga meet Duke and Paolo Banchero.
    Author:

    For Duke Hall-of-Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski, his final season on the sidelines will be special no matter who his team faces. However, tonight’s game will be extra special.

    How to Watch Blue Devils vs. Bulldogs:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Blue Devils at Bulldogs game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    The Blue Devils will be in Las Vegas for a neutral site matchup with the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

    Duke’s freshmen duo of Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels has led the way for the undefeated Blue Devils. Throw in timely contributions from AJ Griffin, Theo Johns, Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams, and you can see why many expect that Coach K’s last year in Durham could end with multiple titles.

    Gonzaga is another team favored to cut down the nets by the end of the season. Andrew Nembhard and Drew Timme are back for another year after finishing as runner-up to the Baylor Bears in 2021.

    Yet, the Bulldogs have a freshman sensation to bolster their roster. Chet Holmgren was the consensus top-ranked recruit in the 2021 class and is the highest-ranked player to ever commit to Gonzaga. So far, he’s lived up to every bit of the hype and has fit in perfectly among a stellar group of upperclassmen.

    This matchup has the makings to be the game of the year—especially given how easily Gonzaga handled the second-ranked UCLA Bruins in Las Vegas earlier this week—and could be a preview of this season’s national championship game.

    All eyes will be on Banchero and Holmgren, as they are not just competing to be the number one pick in the 2022 NBA draft, but they will likely spend the majority of tonight's game matched up with one another.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Duke Blue Devils vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17224640
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Lakers

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17225753
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sharks

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17168791
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke vs. Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

    14 seconds ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    14 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    14 seconds ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    14 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17226040
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy