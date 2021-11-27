Duke vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (6-0), who have won six straight as well. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Duke

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -8.5 154.5 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Duke

The 91.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 29.7 more points than the Blue Devils give up (61.8).

The Blue Devils score an average of 85.8 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 60.2 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 55.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 16.3 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

The Blue Devils' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (37.4%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren leads the Bulldogs at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.0 assists and 13.2 points.

Drew Timme puts up 18.7 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.0 rebounds, shooting 64.2% from the field.

Julian Strawther averages 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Andrew Nembhard averages a team-best 5.0 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Rasir Bolton is posting 10.2 points, 2.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Duke Players to Watch