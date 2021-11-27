Duke vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Duke vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (6-0), who have won six straight as well. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Duke
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-8.5
154.5 points
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Duke
- The 91.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 29.7 more points than the Blue Devils give up (61.8).
- The Blue Devils score an average of 85.8 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 60.2 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs make 55.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 16.3 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- The Blue Devils' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (37.4%).
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren leads the Bulldogs at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.0 assists and 13.2 points.
- Drew Timme puts up 18.7 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.0 rebounds, shooting 64.2% from the field.
- Julian Strawther averages 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Andrew Nembhard averages a team-best 5.0 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rasir Bolton is posting 10.2 points, 2.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
Duke Players to Watch
- Wendell Moore paces the Blue Devils in assists (5.7 per game), and puts up 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Paolo Banchero is the Blue Devils' top scorer (17.8 points per game) and rebounder (8.0), and produces 2.0 assists.
- Trevor Keels gives the Blue Devils 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Mark Williams is putting up 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 58.5% of his shots from the field.
- The Blue Devils receive 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jeremy Roach.
