How to Watch Duke vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) take on the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Duke vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Key Stats for Duke vs. Kentucky
- Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 76.0 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats gave up.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 70.4 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils allowed.
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.6% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
- The Wildcats' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
Duke Players to Watch
- Matthew Hurt scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.1 boards per game last season.
- Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.
- Hurt hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Goldwire averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Mark Williams compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Brandon Boston Jr. averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last season.
- Isaiah Jackson pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, while Davion Mintz averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
- Mintz hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Boston averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Jackson compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
11/12/2021
Army
-
Home
11/13/2021
Campbell
-
Home
11/16/2021
Gardner-Webb
-
Home
11/19/2021
Lafayette
-
Home
11/22/2021
Citadel
-
Home
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Duke
-
Away
11/12/2021
Robert Morris
-
Home
11/16/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
11/19/2021
Ohio
-
Home
11/22/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
11/26/2021
North Florida
-
Home
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Kentucky at Duke
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
