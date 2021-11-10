Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Duke vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Quinn Slazinski (11) shoots against Duke Blue Devils forward Matthew Hurt (21) during the first half in the second round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) take on the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Kentucky

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Kentucky

    • Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 76.0 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats gave up.
    • The Wildcats put up an average of 70.4 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils allowed.
    • Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.6% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
    • The Wildcats' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Matthew Hurt scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.1 boards per game last season.
    • Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.
    • Hurt hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Goldwire averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Mark Williams compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Brandon Boston Jr. averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last season.
    • Isaiah Jackson pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, while Davion Mintz averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Mintz hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Boston averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Jackson compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Campbell

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Citadel

    -

    Home

    Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Robert Morris

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Kentucky at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
