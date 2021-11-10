Mike Krzyzewski begins his final season as the head coach at Duke as the Blue Devils take on Kentucky.

Mike Krzyzewski begins his final season as the head coach at Duke as the Blue Devils take on Kentucky on Tuesday night. The No. 9 Blue Devils and No. 10 Wildcats take the court in the State Farm Champions Classic.

How to Watch Kentucky at Duke today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Kentucky at Duke online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paolo Banchero, one of the top freshman in the nation, has impressed for Duke in the preseason.

Both Kentucky and Duke are building themselves up for potential runs at the NCAA Championship.

Kentucky is banking on freshman TyTy Washington leading the team as a combo guard that can do a little bit of everything, along with freshmen Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins adding depth.

Duke should see an immediate impact from Banchero along with two more top recruits in AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels. That trio has the potential to wear teams out with their athleticism and size.

Duke also returns forward Wendell Moore Jr. to bring experience to the roster.

This is going to be a really fun battle to start the college season with plenty of storylines.

Regional restrictions may apply.