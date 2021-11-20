Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Lafayette

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Key Stats for Duke vs. Lafayette

Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were just 0.7 fewer points than the Leopards gave up (76.7).

The Leopards put up an average of 77.7 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Leopards' opponents knocked down.

The Leopards shot 43.6% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Duke Players to Watch

Matthew Hurt put up 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season.

Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game to go with his 5.8 PPG scoring average.

Hurt knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Goldwire and Mark Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Goldwire averaging 2.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Lafayette Players to Watch

Neal Quinn pulled down 5.5 rebounds and gave out 3.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.6 points per contest last season.

Justin Jaworski averaged 21.5 points per game while tacking on 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Jaworski hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Jaworski averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Quinn compiled one block per contest.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Kentucky W 79-71 Home 11/12/2021 Army W 82-56 Home 11/13/2021 Campbell W 67-56 Home 11/16/2021 Gardner-Webb W 92-52 Home 11/19/2021 Lafayette - Home 11/22/2021 Citadel - Home 11/26/2021 Gonzaga - Away 11/30/2021 Ohio State - Away 12/14/2021 South Carolina State - Home 12/16/2021 Appalachian State - Home

Lafayette Schedule