Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

How to Watch Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Duke vs. Lafayette
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Key Stats for Duke vs. Lafayette
- Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were just 0.7 fewer points than the Leopards gave up (76.7).
- The Leopards put up an average of 77.7 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Leopards' opponents knocked down.
- The Leopards shot 43.6% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
Duke Players to Watch
- Matthew Hurt put up 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game to go with his 5.8 PPG scoring average.
- Hurt knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Goldwire and Mark Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Goldwire averaging 2.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn pulled down 5.5 rebounds and gave out 3.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.6 points per contest last season.
- Justin Jaworski averaged 21.5 points per game while tacking on 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Jaworski hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jaworski averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Quinn compiled one block per contest.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kentucky
W 79-71
Home
11/12/2021
Army
W 82-56
Home
11/13/2021
Campbell
W 67-56
Home
11/16/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 92-52
Home
11/19/2021
Lafayette
-
Home
11/22/2021
Citadel
-
Home
11/26/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/30/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
12/16/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
Lafayette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Syracuse
L 97-63
Away
11/12/2021
Cornell
L 90-85
Home
11/16/2021
Pennsylvania
L 85-57
Away
11/19/2021
Duke
-
Away
11/22/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
11/29/2021
Columbia
-
Away
12/2/2021
Sacred Heart
-
Home
12/5/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/8/2021
Delaware
-
Away
