Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Lafayette

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Lafayette

    • Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were just 0.7 fewer points than the Leopards gave up (76.7).
    • The Leopards put up an average of 77.7 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Leopards' opponents knocked down.
    • The Leopards shot 43.6% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Matthew Hurt put up 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game to go with his 5.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Hurt knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Goldwire and Mark Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Goldwire averaging 2.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Lafayette Players to Watch

    • Neal Quinn pulled down 5.5 rebounds and gave out 3.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.6 points per contest last season.
    • Justin Jaworski averaged 21.5 points per game while tacking on 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Jaworski hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jaworski averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Quinn compiled one block per contest.

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kentucky

    W 79-71

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Army

    W 82-56

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Campbell

    W 67-56

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 92-52

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Citadel

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    Lafayette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Syracuse

    L 97-63

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cornell

    L 90-85

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Pennsylvania

    L 85-57

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Delaware

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Lafayette at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

