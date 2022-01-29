How to Watch Duke vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Duke
- The Blue Devils score 14.3 more points per game (82.0) than the Cardinals give up (67.7).
- The Cardinals' 68.5 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 65.8 the Blue Devils give up.
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero paces the Blue Devils with 17.9 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.7 assists.
- Wendell Moore puts up a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 54.5% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mark Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 0.9 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Trevor Keels puts up 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jeremy Roach posts 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams paces the Cardinals in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 10.0 points and 1.1 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he delivers 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.
- Noah Locke is the Cardinals' top scorer (10.2 points per game), and he contributes 0.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
- The Cardinals receive 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Matt Cross.
- Dre Davis gives the Cardinals 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
