How to Watch Duke vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) react to a basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Duke -8.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Duke

The Blue Devils score 14.3 more points per game (82.0) than the Cardinals give up (67.7).

The Cardinals' 68.5 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 65.8 the Blue Devils give up.

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero paces the Blue Devils with 17.9 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.7 assists.

Wendell Moore puts up a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 54.5% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mark Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 0.9 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Trevor Keels puts up 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Roach posts 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Louisville Players to Watch