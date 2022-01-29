Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) react to a basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) react to a basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke

Duke vs Louisville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-8.5

140.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Duke

  • The Blue Devils score 14.3 more points per game (82.0) than the Cardinals give up (67.7).
  • The Cardinals' 68.5 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 65.8 the Blue Devils give up.
  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero paces the Blue Devils with 17.9 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.7 assists.
  • Wendell Moore puts up a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 54.5% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Mark Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 0.9 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Trevor Keels puts up 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jeremy Roach posts 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams paces the Cardinals in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 10.0 points and 1.1 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he delivers 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Noah Locke is the Cardinals' top scorer (10.2 points per game), and he contributes 0.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
  • The Cardinals receive 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Matt Cross.
  • Dre Davis gives the Cardinals 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Duke at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17573253
College Wrestling

How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in College Wrestlin

1 minute ago
Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Butler

1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&amp;M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State at Tulane

1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle at Davidson

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at TCU

1 minute ago
Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after making a three point shot over Stetson Hatters guard Wheza Panzo (1) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) and forward Armando Bacot (5) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts to having a foul called on him in front of Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy