Miami looks to win its third straight game on Tuesday afternoon when it hosts ACC rival Duke.

Miami got a huge upset win over Georgia Tech on Sunday when it beat the Yellow Jackets 46-45. In a defensive battle, the Hurricanes made just enough plays to get the win and even their ACC record at 2-2.

How to Watch Duke at Miami in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Duke at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hurricanes lost their first two conference games to Wake Forest and NC State, but have bounced back with a win against Clemson before their upset of Georgia Tech.

The win against the Yellow Jackets was their biggest victory of the year and have them ready for a Duke team that has lost two straight.

The Blue Devils had their two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when Virginia Tech upset them 66-54 and then they were blown out by No. 4 NC State.

The back-to-back losses dropped them to just 2-3 in the ACC as conference play has not been kind to Duke.

The Blue Devils entered the ACC 9-1 and looked like they were ready to compete for the top of the ACC, but two losses to Virginia Tech and then the game against NC State has shown they aren't quite ready.

Tuesday afternoon they will look to get back in the win column against a Miami team that is playing with a ton of confidence.

Regional restrictions may apply.