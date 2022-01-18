Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami looks to win its third straight game on Tuesday afternoon when it hosts ACC rival Duke.

Miami got a huge upset win over Georgia Tech on Sunday when it beat the Yellow Jackets 46-45. In a defensive battle, the Hurricanes made just enough plays to get the win and even their ACC record at 2-2.

How to Watch Duke at Miami in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Duke at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hurricanes lost their first two conference games to Wake Forest and NC State, but have bounced back with a win against Clemson before their upset of Georgia Tech. 

The win against the Yellow Jackets was their biggest victory of the year and have them ready for a Duke team that has lost two straight.

The Blue Devils had their two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when Virginia Tech upset them 66-54 and then they were blown out by No. 4 NC State. 

The back-to-back losses dropped them to just 2-3 in the ACC as conference play has not been kind to Duke.

The Blue Devils entered the ACC 9-1 and looked like they were ready to compete for the top of the ACC, but two losses to Virginia Tech and then the game against NC State has shown they aren't quite ready.

Tuesday afternoon they will look to get back in the win column against a Miami team that is playing with a ton of confidence.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Duke at Miami

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

duke women
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Miami

1 minute ago
AFCON
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Morocco

6 minutes ago
AFCON 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana vs. Comoros

11 minutes ago
college soccer
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Lazio vs. Udinese

2 hours ago
AFCON 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe vs. Guinea

3 hours ago
AFCON 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Malawi vs. Senegal

3 hours ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open First Round

14 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball in front of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Lakers

15 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy