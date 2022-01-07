Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 0-0 ACC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (12-3, 0-0 ACC), who have won eight straight. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Key Stats for Duke vs. Miami

  • The Blue Devils put up 10.3 more points per game (84.0) than the Hurricanes give up (73.7).
  • The Hurricanes' 77.1 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 63.8 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.
  • The Hurricanes' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Duke Players to Watch

  • The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.1 points and pulls down 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.8 assists per game while scoring 16.3 PPG.
  • Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty holds the top spot on the Hurricanes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
  • Charlie Moore's assist statline paces Miami; he dishes out 3.8 assists per game.
  • Charlie Moore knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hurricanes.
  • Charlie Moore (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Anthony Walker (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

South Carolina State

W 103-62

Home

12/16/2021

Appalachian State

W 92-67

Home

12/18/2021

Elon

W 87-56

Home

12/22/2021

Virginia Tech

W 76-65

Home

1/4/2022

Georgia Tech

W 69-57

Home

1/8/2022

Miami

-

Home

1/12/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/15/2022

NC State

-

Home

1/18/2022

Florida State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clemson

-

Home

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Fordham

W 72-66

Home

12/20/2021

Stetson

W 82-72

Home

12/29/2021

NC State

W 91-83

Home

1/1/2022

Wake Forest

W 92-84

Home

1/5/2022

Syracuse

W 88-87

Home

1/8/2022

Duke

-

Away

1/11/2022

Florida State

-

Away

1/18/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

1/22/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/26/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Miami at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
