Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 0-0 ACC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (12-3, 0-0 ACC), who have won eight straight. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium

Key Stats for Duke vs. Miami

The Blue Devils put up 10.3 more points per game (84.0) than the Hurricanes give up (73.7).

The Hurricanes' 77.1 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 63.8 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.

The Hurricanes' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Duke Players to Watch

The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.1 points and pulls down 7.6 rebounds per game.

Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.8 assists per game while scoring 16.3 PPG.

Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty holds the top spot on the Hurricanes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Charlie Moore's assist statline paces Miami; he dishes out 3.8 assists per game.

Charlie Moore knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hurricanes.

Charlie Moore (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Anthony Walker (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 South Carolina State W 103-62 Home 12/16/2021 Appalachian State W 92-67 Home 12/18/2021 Elon W 87-56 Home 12/22/2021 Virginia Tech W 76-65 Home 1/4/2022 Georgia Tech W 69-57 Home 1/8/2022 Miami - Home 1/12/2022 Wake Forest - Away 1/15/2022 NC State - Home 1/18/2022 Florida State - Away 1/22/2022 Syracuse - Home 1/25/2022 Clemson - Home

