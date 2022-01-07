How to Watch Duke vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 0-0 ACC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (12-3, 0-0 ACC), who have won eight straight. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Duke vs. Miami
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Duke vs. Miami
- The Blue Devils put up 10.3 more points per game (84.0) than the Hurricanes give up (73.7).
- The Hurricanes' 77.1 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 63.8 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.
- The Hurricanes' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
Duke Players to Watch
- The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.1 points and pulls down 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.8 assists per game while scoring 16.3 PPG.
- Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty holds the top spot on the Hurricanes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
- Charlie Moore's assist statline paces Miami; he dishes out 3.8 assists per game.
- Charlie Moore knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hurricanes.
- Charlie Moore (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Anthony Walker (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina State
W 103-62
Home
12/16/2021
Appalachian State
W 92-67
Home
12/18/2021
Elon
W 87-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia Tech
W 76-65
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia Tech
W 69-57
Home
1/8/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/12/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/15/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/25/2022
Clemson
-
Home
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Fordham
W 72-66
Home
12/20/2021
Stetson
W 82-72
Home
12/29/2021
NC State
W 91-83
Home
1/1/2022
Wake Forest
W 92-84
Home
1/5/2022
Syracuse
W 88-87
Home
1/8/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/11/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/18/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/22/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/26/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away