How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and the Michigan State Spartans bench celebrate during the second half against the Davidson Wildcats during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (29-6) look to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (23-12) on Sunday at 5:15 PM.

How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State

Key Stats for Duke vs. Michigan State

  • The 80.1 points per game the Blue Devils average are 11.5 more points than the Spartans allow (68.6).
  • The Spartans score an average of 72.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 67.0 the Blue Devils allow.
  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
  • The Spartans have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.0 points and 7.9 boards per game.
  • Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 13.5 points per contest.
  • AJ Griffin leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Moore and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown is the top scorer for the Spartans with 11.4 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Marcus Bingham puts up a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 points and 0.3 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. A.J Hoggard has the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
  • Brown is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Spartans, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Bingham is at the top of the Michigan State steals and blocks leaderboards with 0.9 steals per game and 2.2 blocks per game.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

North Carolina

L 94-81

Home

3/10/2022

Syracuse

W 88-79

Home

3/11/2022

Miami

W 80-76

Home

3/12/2022

Virginia Tech

L 82-67

Home

3/18/2022

CSU Fullerton

W 78-61

Home

3/20/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Maryland

W 77-67

Home

3/10/2022

Maryland

W 76-72

Home

3/11/2022

Wisconsin

W 69-63

Away

3/12/2022

Purdue

L 75-70

Away

3/18/2022

Davidson

W 74-73

Home

3/20/2022

Duke

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Michigan State vs. Duke

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
5:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
