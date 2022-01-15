How to Watch Duke vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Cameron Indoor Stadium, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Duke vs. NC State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Key Stats for Duke vs. NC State
- The Blue Devils put up 8.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (74.2).
- The Wolf Pack's 76.2 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 64.7 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- The Blue Devils are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.7 points and 7.4 boards per game.
- Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging five per game while also scoring 15.4 points per contest.
- The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Trevor Keels, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
- Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is at the top of nearly all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by putting up 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
- Terquavion Smith is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.7 made threes per game.
- NC State's leader in steals is Jericole Hellems with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona with 2.2 per game.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Elon
W 87-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia Tech
W 76-65
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia Tech
W 69-57
Home
1/8/2022
Miami
L 76-74
Home
1/12/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-64
Away
1/15/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/25/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/29/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/31/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Miami
L 91-83
Away
1/1/2022
Florida State
L 83-81
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia Tech
W 68-63
Away
1/8/2022
Clemson
L 70-65
Home
1/12/2022
Louisville
W 79-63
Away
1/15/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/19/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/22/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/29/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
2/2/2022
Syracuse
-
Home