How to Watch Duke vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) dribbles around Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Cameron Indoor Stadium, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Duke vs. NC State

The Blue Devils put up 8.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (74.2).

The Wolf Pack's 76.2 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 64.7 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

The Blue Devils are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.7 points and 7.4 boards per game.

Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging five per game while also scoring 15.4 points per contest.

The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Trevor Keels, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.

Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron is at the top of nearly all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by putting up 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Terquavion Smith is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.7 made threes per game.

NC State's leader in steals is Jericole Hellems with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona with 2.2 per game.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Elon W 87-56 Home 12/22/2021 Virginia Tech W 76-65 Home 1/4/2022 Georgia Tech W 69-57 Home 1/8/2022 Miami L 76-74 Home 1/12/2022 Wake Forest W 76-64 Away 1/15/2022 NC State - Home 1/18/2022 Florida State - Away 1/22/2022 Syracuse - Home 1/25/2022 Clemson - Home 1/29/2022 Louisville - Away 1/31/2022 Notre Dame - Away

NC State Schedule