How to Watch Duke vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) dribbles around Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Cameron Indoor Stadium, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. NC State

Key Stats for Duke vs. NC State

  • The Blue Devils put up 8.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (74.2).
  • The Wolf Pack's 76.2 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 64.7 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • The Blue Devils are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.7 points and 7.4 boards per game.
  • Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging five per game while also scoring 15.4 points per contest.
  • The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Trevor Keels, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
  • Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is at the top of nearly all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by putting up 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Terquavion Smith is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • NC State's leader in steals is Jericole Hellems with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona with 2.2 per game.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Elon

W 87-56

Home

12/22/2021

Virginia Tech

W 76-65

Home

1/4/2022

Georgia Tech

W 69-57

Home

1/8/2022

Miami

L 76-74

Home

1/12/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-64

Away

1/15/2022

NC State

-

Home

1/18/2022

Florida State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/29/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/31/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Miami

L 91-83

Away

1/1/2022

Florida State

L 83-81

Home

1/4/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-63

Away

1/8/2022

Clemson

L 70-65

Home

1/12/2022

Louisville

W 79-63

Away

1/15/2022

Duke

-

Away

1/19/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/22/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

1/29/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/2/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

NC State at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

