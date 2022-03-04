Duke vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5 ACC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Cameron Indoor Stadium

Key Stats for Duke vs. North Carolina

The 80.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are 7.9 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72.4).

The Tar Heels' 78.1 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 65.1 the Blue Devils allow.

The Blue Devils make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

The Tar Heels' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Duke Players to Watch

The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 16.9 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game.

Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 13.2 PPG.

AJ Griffin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

The Duke steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

The Tar Heels' leader in scoring and rebounding is Armando Bacot with 16.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Caleb Love notches more assists than any other North Carolina teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.

Love averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tar Heels.

North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.7 per game).

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Wake Forest W 76-74 Home 2/19/2022 Florida State W 88-70 Home 2/23/2022 Virginia W 65-61 Away 2/26/2022 Syracuse W 97-72 Away 3/1/2022 Pittsburgh W 86-56 Away 3/5/2022 North Carolina - Home

North Carolina Schedule