Duke vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) reacts after picking up his fifth foul, fouling North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) in overtime at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5 ACC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

Key Stats for Duke vs. North Carolina

  • The 80.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are 7.9 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72.4).
  • The Tar Heels' 78.1 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 65.1 the Blue Devils allow.
  • The Blue Devils make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • The Tar Heels' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Duke Players to Watch

  • The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 16.9 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game.
  • Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 13.2 PPG.
  • AJ Griffin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • The Duke steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Tar Heels' leader in scoring and rebounding is Armando Bacot with 16.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Love notches more assists than any other North Carolina teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Love averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tar Heels.
  • North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.7 per game).

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-74

Home

2/19/2022

Florida State

W 88-70

Home

2/23/2022

Virginia

W 65-61

Away

2/26/2022

Syracuse

W 97-72

Away

3/1/2022

Pittsburgh

W 86-56

Away

3/5/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Pittsburgh

L 76-67

Home

2/19/2022

Virginia Tech

W 65-57

Away

2/21/2022

Louisville

W 70-63

Home

2/26/2022

NC State

W 84-74

Away

2/28/2022

Syracuse

W 88-79

Home

3/5/2022

Duke

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

North Carolina at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

