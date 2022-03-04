Duke vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5 ACC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Duke vs. North Carolina
- The 80.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are 7.9 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72.4).
- The Tar Heels' 78.1 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 65.1 the Blue Devils allow.
- The Blue Devils make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- The Tar Heels' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
Duke Players to Watch
- The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 16.9 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game.
- Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 13.2 PPG.
- AJ Griffin makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- The Duke steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The Tar Heels' leader in scoring and rebounding is Armando Bacot with 16.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Love notches more assists than any other North Carolina teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Love averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tar Heels.
- North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.7 per game).
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-74
Home
2/19/2022
Florida State
W 88-70
Home
2/23/2022
Virginia
W 65-61
Away
2/26/2022
Syracuse
W 97-72
Away
3/1/2022
Pittsburgh
W 86-56
Away
3/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Pittsburgh
L 76-67
Home
2/19/2022
Virginia Tech
W 65-57
Away
2/21/2022
Louisville
W 70-63
Home
2/26/2022
NC State
W 84-74
Away
2/28/2022
Syracuse
W 88-79
Home
3/5/2022
Duke
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
North Carolina at Duke
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)