How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 Duke travels to Notre Dame on Monday night looking to win its fourth straight game.

The No. 9 Duke men's basketball team survived a scare from Louisville on Saturday when it pulled away in the second half to get a 74–65 win. The win was the third straight for the Blue Devils and improved their ACC record to 7–2.

How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Duke at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Monday night, the Blue Devils will be playing the second of three straight road games, as they travel to bitter rival North Carolina next Saturday.

Duke is currently a half game back of Miami for the top of the ACC, and the Blue Devils will look to stay their and get their fourth straight win against a Notre Dame team that has won four straight.

The Irish knocked off Virginia 69–65 on Saturday to improve to 14–6 overall and 7–2 in the ACC. They are tied with Duke for second place and could move into a first-place tie with Miami with the win.

They have been on a great run since the middle of December, winning 10 of their last 11 games.

They get their biggest test in the conference on Monday when they take on Duke.

How To Watch

January
31
2022

Duke at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
