    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Duke vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-2) will host the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (7-0) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Duke

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Duke

    • The 75.3 points per game the Buckeyes record are 10.7 more points than the Blue Devils allow (64.6).
    • The Blue Devils put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 69.3 the Buckeyes give up.
    • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
    • The Blue Devils are shooting 48.6% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell is tops on the Buckeyes with 22.5 points per game (seventh in the country) and 6.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.
    • Zed Key is averaging 9.3 points, 0.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
    • Kyle Young puts up 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jamari Wheeler is tops on the Buckeyes at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 points.
    • Malaki Branham is putting up 5.8 points, 2.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Wendell Moore is averaging a team-best 5.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 17.9 points and 6.3 rebounds, making 57.8% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
    • Paolo Banchero paces the Blue Devils in scoring (18.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and averages 2.0 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Mark Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 64.0% of his shots from the field.
    • Trevor Keels gives the Blue Devils 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also delivers 2.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Jeremy Roach is putting up 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Duke at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

