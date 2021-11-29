Publish date:
How to Watch Duke vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-2) will host the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (7-0) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Duke
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Duke
- The 75.3 points per game the Buckeyes record are 10.7 more points than the Blue Devils allow (64.6).
- The Blue Devils put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 69.3 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- The Blue Devils are shooting 48.6% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell is tops on the Buckeyes with 22.5 points per game (seventh in the country) and 6.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.
- Zed Key is averaging 9.3 points, 0.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Kyle Young puts up 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamari Wheeler is tops on the Buckeyes at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 points.
- Malaki Branham is putting up 5.8 points, 2.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Duke Players to Watch
- Wendell Moore is averaging a team-best 5.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 17.9 points and 6.3 rebounds, making 57.8% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Paolo Banchero paces the Blue Devils in scoring (18.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and averages 2.0 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Mark Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 64.0% of his shots from the field.
- Trevor Keels gives the Blue Devils 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also delivers 2.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Roach is putting up 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
November
30
2021
Duke at Ohio State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)