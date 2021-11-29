Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-2) will host the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (7-0) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Duke

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Duke

The 75.3 points per game the Buckeyes record are 10.7 more points than the Blue Devils allow (64.6).

The Blue Devils put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 69.3 the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

The Blue Devils are shooting 48.6% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell is tops on the Buckeyes with 22.5 points per game (seventh in the country) and 6.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.

Zed Key is averaging 9.3 points, 0.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Kyle Young puts up 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jamari Wheeler is tops on the Buckeyes at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 points.

Malaki Branham is putting up 5.8 points, 2.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Duke Players to Watch