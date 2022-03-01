Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Pitt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A win tonight for Duke would make it seven in a row as the Blue Devils travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers.

Duke plays its third straight road game on Tuesday when it heads to Pitt. The Blue Devils have passed their first two tests when they took down Virginia and Syracuse.

How to Watch Duke at Pitt in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Duke at Pitt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Those wins extended their road winning streak to seven and their overall winning streak to six.

The Blue Devils now sit 15-3 in the ACC and a game up on Notre Dame for first place in the conference.

Duke can clinch a share of the regular season title with a win at Pitt but need to make sure it isn't looking ahead to its huge rivalry game with North Carolina on Saturday.

Pitt will be looking to play spoiler on Tuesday night as it tries to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Panthers lost 85-64 to Miami a week ago for their second straight loss after they had won three in a row.

The back-to-back losses have dropped Pitt to just 6-12 in the ACC and 11-18 overall.

It hasn't been a great season for the Panthers but Tuesday is Senior Night and they will look to pull off a huge upset to finish off their home schedule.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Duke at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
