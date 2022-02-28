Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; The Duke Blue Devils bench reacts to a dunk by Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (not pictured) in the second half game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; The Duke Blue Devils bench reacts to a dunk by Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (not pictured) in the second half game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

  • The 62.5 points per game the Panthers record are the same as the Blue Devils give up.
  • The Blue Devils average 12.9 more points per game (80.1) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (67.2).
  • The Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Devils' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley leads the Panthers with 14.7 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, while also averaging 1.3 assists.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye is putting up 9.7 points, 1.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
  • Femi Odukale leads the Panthers at 3.5 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 11.5 points.
  • Jamarius Burton is putting up 12.7 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • William Jeffress Jr. puts up 3.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 31.3% from the floor.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero is the Blue Devils' top scorer (16.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and puts up 3.0 assists.
  • Wendell Moore tops the Blue Devils in assists (4.6 per game), and posts 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Blue Devils receive 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Mark Williams.
  • Trevor Keels gives the Blue Devils 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • AJ Griffin gives the Blue Devils 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Duke at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) skates through Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and defenseman Luke Schenn (2) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy