Feb 26, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; The Duke Blue Devils bench reacts to a dunk by Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (not pictured) in the second half game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

The 62.5 points per game the Panthers record are the same as the Blue Devils give up.

The Blue Devils average 12.9 more points per game (80.1) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (67.2).

The Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

The Blue Devils' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley leads the Panthers with 14.7 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, while also averaging 1.3 assists.

Mouhamadou Gueye is putting up 9.7 points, 1.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Femi Odukale leads the Panthers at 3.5 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Jamarius Burton is putting up 12.7 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

William Jeffress Jr. puts up 3.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 31.3% from the floor.

Duke Players to Watch