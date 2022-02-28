How to Watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Duke
- The 62.5 points per game the Panthers record are the same as the Blue Devils give up.
- The Blue Devils average 12.9 more points per game (80.1) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (67.2).
- The Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- The Blue Devils' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley leads the Panthers with 14.7 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, while also averaging 1.3 assists.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is putting up 9.7 points, 1.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Femi Odukale leads the Panthers at 3.5 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 11.5 points.
- Jamarius Burton is putting up 12.7 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- William Jeffress Jr. puts up 3.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 31.3% from the floor.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero is the Blue Devils' top scorer (16.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and puts up 3.0 assists.
- Wendell Moore tops the Blue Devils in assists (4.6 per game), and posts 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Blue Devils receive 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Mark Williams.
- Trevor Keels gives the Blue Devils 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- AJ Griffin gives the Blue Devils 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
How To Watch
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Live Stream: fuboTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)