How to Watch Duke vs. South Carolina State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (7-1) will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-7) after winning six home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
How to Watch Duke vs. South Carolina State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Duke vs. South Carolina State
- The 83.1 points per game the Blue Devils average are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (77.6).
- The Bulldogs put up only 4.4 more points per game (69.8) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (65.4).
- The Blue Devils are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- The Blue Devils leader in points and assists is Wendell Moore, who scores 17.8 points per game along with 5.6 assists.
- Paolo Banchero is Duke's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.
- The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Trevor Keels, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
- The Duke steals leader is Keels, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Cam Jones is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.
- The South Carolina State leaders in rebounding and assists are Edward Oliver-Hampton with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Antonio Madlock with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game).
- Rakeim Gary is the most prolific from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- South Carolina State's leader in steals is Madlock with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jemal Davis with 1.3 per game.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 92-52
Home
11/19/2021
Lafayette
W 88-55
Home
11/22/2021
Citadel
W 107-81
Home
11/26/2021
Gonzaga
W 84-81
Away
11/30/2021
Ohio State
L 71-66
Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
12/16/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Cleveland State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/29/2021
Clemson
-
Away
1/1/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
South Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Saint Andrews (NC)
W 67-53
Home
11/23/2021
South Carolina Upstate
L 82-78
Home
11/28/2021
Citadel
L 91-79
Home
12/3/2021
South Florida
W 65-64
Away
12/10/2021
High Point
W 67-66
Away
12/14/2021
Duke
-
Away
12/16/2021
Carver
-
Home
12/18/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home
12/20/2021
Citadel
-
Away
12/21/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Away
12/29/2021
South Carolina
-
Away