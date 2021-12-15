Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Duke vs. South Carolina State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) reacts to fouling out with forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Duke At Ohio State Big Ten Acc Challenge

    The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (7-1) will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-7) after winning six home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

    How to Watch Duke vs. South Carolina State

    Key Stats for Duke vs. South Carolina State

    • The 83.1 points per game the Blue Devils average are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (77.6).
    • The Bulldogs put up only 4.4 more points per game (69.8) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (65.4).
    • The Blue Devils are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs have shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • The Blue Devils leader in points and assists is Wendell Moore, who scores 17.8 points per game along with 5.6 assists.
    • Paolo Banchero is Duke's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.
    • The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Trevor Keels, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
    • The Duke steals leader is Keels, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

    South Carolina State Players to Watch

    • Cam Jones is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.
    • The South Carolina State leaders in rebounding and assists are Edward Oliver-Hampton with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Antonio Madlock with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game).
    • Rakeim Gary is the most prolific from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • South Carolina State's leader in steals is Madlock with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jemal Davis with 1.3 per game.

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 92-52

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Lafayette

    W 88-55

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Citadel

    W 107-81

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Gonzaga

    W 84-81

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Ohio State

    L 71-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    South Carolina State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Saint Andrews (NC)

    W 67-53

    Home

    11/23/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    L 82-78

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Citadel

    L 91-79

    Home

    12/3/2021

    South Florida

    W 65-64

    Away

    12/10/2021

    High Point

    W 67-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Citadel

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    South Carolina State at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

