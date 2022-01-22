Duke vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts at the end of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse

Key Stats for Duke vs. Syracuse

  • The Blue Devils score 82.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 75.7 the Orange allow.
  • The Orange put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 66 the Blue Devils allow.
  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.
  • The Orange have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.1 points and 7.7 boards per game.
  • Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.
  • Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim racks up 19.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Orange.
  • Cole Swider puts up a stat line of seven rebounds, 12.7 points and 1.5 assists per game for Syracuse to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joseph Girard III holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Girard knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Orange.
  • Girard (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (three blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Georgia Tech

W 69-57

Home

1/8/2022

Miami

L 76-74

Home

1/12/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-64

Away

1/15/2022

NC State

W 88-73

Home

1/18/2022

Florida State

L 79-78

Away

1/22/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/29/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/31/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/5/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/7/2022

Virginia

-

Home

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Miami

L 88-87

Away

1/8/2022

Wake Forest

L 77-74

Away

1/11/2022

Pittsburgh

W 77-61

Home

1/15/2022

Florida State

L 76-71

Home

1/18/2022

Clemson

W 91-78

Home

1/22/2022

Duke

-

Away

1/25/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/29/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/2/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Louisville

-

Home

2/8/2022

Boston College

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Syracuse at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

