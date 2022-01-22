Duke vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts at the end of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Key Stats for Duke vs. Syracuse

The Blue Devils score 82.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 75.7 the Orange allow.

The Orange put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 66 the Blue Devils allow.

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.

The Orange have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.1 points and 7.7 boards per game.

Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.

Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim racks up 19.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Orange.

Cole Swider puts up a stat line of seven rebounds, 12.7 points and 1.5 assists per game for Syracuse to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joseph Girard III holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Girard knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Orange.

Girard (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (three blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

