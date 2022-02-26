How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) react to winning a game in overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-8 ACC) hope to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Favorite Spread Total Duke -7 151.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Duke

The 79.5 points per game the Blue Devils record are 5.5 more points than the Orange allow (74).

The Orange put up 11.9 more points per game (77) than the Blue Devils give up (65.1).

The Blue Devils are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Orange allow to opponents.

The Orange's 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.8 assists, shooting 46% from the floor.

Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 4.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 13.5 points.

Mark Williams is averaging 10.5 points, 0.8 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.

Trevor Keels averages 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

AJ Griffin averages 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Syracuse Players to Watch