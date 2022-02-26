Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) react to winning a game in overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-8 ACC) hope to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

Duke vs Syracuse Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-7

151.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Duke

  • The 79.5 points per game the Blue Devils record are 5.5 more points than the Orange allow (74).
  • The Orange put up 11.9 more points per game (77) than the Blue Devils give up (65.1).
  • The Blue Devils are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Orange allow to opponents.
  • The Orange's 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero posts 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.8 assists, shooting 46% from the floor.
  • Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 4.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 13.5 points.
  • Mark Williams is averaging 10.5 points, 0.8 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.
  • Trevor Keels averages 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • AJ Griffin averages 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim is the Orange's top scorer (19 points per game), and he produces 3.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
  • Cole Swider is posting a team-high 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.3 points and 1.4 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
  • Jimmy Boeheim gives the Orange 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Orange receive 12 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jesse Edwards.
  • Joseph Girard III is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

February
26
2022

Duke at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
