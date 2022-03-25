Duke vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (30-6) or the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. Watch this contest at 9:39 PM on Thursday.

How to Watch Duke vs. Texas Tech

Key Stats for Duke vs. Texas Tech

  • The Blue Devils score 80.3 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 60.2 the Red Raiders give up.
  • The Red Raiders put up an average of 72.1 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 67.2 the Blue Devils give up.
  • The Blue Devils make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
  • The Red Raiders have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.0 points and grabs 7.9 rebounds per game.
  • Duke's best passer is Wendell Moore, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.
  • The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of AJ Griffin, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • Moore and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams averages 13.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Red Raiders.
  • The Texas Tech leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Obanor with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Kevin McCullar with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
  • Obanor is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Red Raiders, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
  • Davion Warren (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas Tech while Marcus Santos-Silva (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Syracuse

W 88-79

Home

3/11/2022

Miami

W 80-76

Home

3/12/2022

Virginia Tech

L 82-67

Home

3/18/2022

CSU Fullerton

W 78-61

Home

3/20/2022

Michigan State

W 85-76

Home

3/24/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Iowa State

W 72-41

Home

3/11/2022

Oklahoma

W 56-55

Home

3/12/2022

Kansas

L 74-65

Away

3/18/2022

Montana State

W 97-62

Home

3/20/2022

Notre Dame

W 59-53

Home

3/24/2022

Duke

-

Away

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Regional Semifinal: Texas Tech vs. Duke

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:39
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

