How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) after winning five road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
Duke
-5
130 points
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Duke
- The Blue Devils record 20.0 more points per game (80.1) than the Cavaliers give up (60.1).
- The Cavaliers' 63.4 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 65.3 the Blue Devils give up.
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero leads his squad in both points (16.9) and rebounds (8.5) per contest, and also averages 2.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.
- Wendell Moore posts a team-best 4.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mark Williams puts up 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (10th in the country).
- Trevor Keels is putting up 12.0 points, 3.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- AJ Griffin is averaging 9.9 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner is putting up team highs in points (15.3 per game) and rebounds (7.1). And he is contributing 1.6 assists, making 51.7% of his shots from the field.
- Reece Beekman tops the Cavaliers in assists (5.0 per game), and posts 7.7 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also averages 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Kihei Clark gives the Cavaliers 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kadin Shedrick is posting 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 62.3% of his shots from the field.
- The Cavaliers receive 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Armaan Franklin.
