Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (10-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-4, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Duke vs. Virginia Tech

The Blue Devils record 29.6 more points per game (86.1) than the Hokies allow (56.5).

The Hokies' 71.6 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64.4 the Blue Devils allow.

The Blue Devils are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Hokies allow to opponents.

The Hokies have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Blue Devils is Wendell Moore, who scores 16.9 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.

Paolo Banchero leads Duke in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 16.5 points a contest.

Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma averages 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Hunter Cattoor makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.

Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aluma with 1.0 per game.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Gonzaga W 84-81 Away 11/30/2021 Ohio State L 71-66 Away 12/14/2021 South Carolina State W 103-62 Home 12/16/2021 Appalachian State W 92-67 Home 12/18/2021 Elon W 87-56 Home 12/22/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 12/29/2021 Clemson - Away 1/1/2022 Notre Dame - Away 1/4/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 1/8/2022 Miami - Home 1/12/2022 Wake Forest - Away

Virginia Tech Schedule