    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (10-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-4, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Virginia Tech

    • The Blue Devils record 29.6 more points per game (86.1) than the Hokies allow (56.5).
    • The Hokies' 71.6 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64.4 the Blue Devils allow.
    • The Blue Devils are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Hokies allow to opponents.
    • The Hokies have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Blue Devils is Wendell Moore, who scores 16.9 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
    • Paolo Banchero leads Duke in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 16.5 points a contest.
    • Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
    • Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma averages 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Hunter Cattoor makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.
    • Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aluma with 1.0 per game.

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Gonzaga

    W 84-81

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Ohio State

    L 71-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina State

    W 103-62

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 92-67

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Elon

    W 87-56

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Miami

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    W 62-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-61

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    W 93-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Dayton

    L 62-57

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    W 86-49

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

