How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (10-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-4, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Key Stats for Duke vs. Virginia Tech
- The Blue Devils record 29.6 more points per game (86.1) than the Hokies allow (56.5).
- The Hokies' 71.6 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64.4 the Blue Devils allow.
- The Blue Devils are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Hokies allow to opponents.
- The Hokies have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Blue Devils is Wendell Moore, who scores 16.9 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
- Paolo Banchero leads Duke in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 16.5 points a contest.
- Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
- Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma averages 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Hunter Cattoor makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.
- Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aluma with 1.0 per game.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Gonzaga
W 84-81
Away
11/30/2021
Ohio State
L 71-66
Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina State
W 103-62
Home
12/16/2021
Appalachian State
W 92-67
Home
12/18/2021
Elon
W 87-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/29/2021
Clemson
-
Away
1/1/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/4/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/8/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/12/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Maryland
W 62-58
Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
L 80-61
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
W 93-60
Home
12/12/2021
Dayton
L 62-57
Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 86-49
Home
12/22/2021
Duke
-
Away
12/29/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/4/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/12/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/15/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home