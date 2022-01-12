Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-3, 0-0 ACC) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke vs Wake Forest Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-6

151.5 points

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Duke

  • The Blue Devils put up 14.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.6).
  • The Demon Deacons score 15.3 more points per game (80.0) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (64.7).
  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have made.
  • The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero paces his squad in both points (17.3) and rebounds (7.6) per contest, and also posts 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 4.9 assists per game, while also putting up 5.7 rebounds and 16.0 points.
  • Mark Williams averages 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 65.9% from the floor.
  • Trevor Keels posts 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jeremy Roach averages 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams paces the Demon Deacons in scoring (20.4 points per game), rebounding (6.7) and assists (5.1), making 55.0% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range with 1.3 triples per contest. He also produces 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jake Laravia is putting up 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 59.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Dallas Walton gives the Demon Deacons 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Mucius is averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
  • The Demon Deacons get 11.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Daivien Williamson.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Duke at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

