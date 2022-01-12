How to Watch Duke vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-3, 0-0 ACC) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-6
151.5 points
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Duke
- The Blue Devils put up 14.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.6).
- The Demon Deacons score 15.3 more points per game (80.0) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (64.7).
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have made.
- The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero paces his squad in both points (17.3) and rebounds (7.6) per contest, and also posts 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 4.9 assists per game, while also putting up 5.7 rebounds and 16.0 points.
- Mark Williams averages 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 65.9% from the floor.
- Trevor Keels posts 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Roach averages 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams paces the Demon Deacons in scoring (20.4 points per game), rebounding (6.7) and assists (5.1), making 55.0% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range with 1.3 triples per contest. He also produces 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia is putting up 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 59.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Dallas Walton gives the Demon Deacons 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Mucius is averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- The Demon Deacons get 11.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Daivien Williamson.
