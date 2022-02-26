Skip to main content

How to Watch Duquesne at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duquesne will hit the road this weekend to play the Rhode Island Rams

Duquesne will head to Kingston this weekend to take on the Rhode Island Rams in an Atlantic 10 conference matchup.

How to Watch Duquesne at Rhode Island Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Duquesne at Rhode on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dukes will look to pick up a win after a thirteen-game losing streak.  Most recently, Duquesne played Davidson in front of their home crowd.  Unfortunately, the energy from the attendants wasn't enough for the Dukes to emerge victorious and they dropped the game 50-74.  Sophomore Kevin Easley put up 16 points for Duquesne.  Tyson Acuff was right behind Easley with 15 points.  Freshman Center Mounir Hima pulled down 10 boards in his first start for the Dukes.  

Rhode Island played St. Bonaventure in its last game.  The Rams fell to the Bonnies 55-73.  The Mitchell twins were the leading scorers for Rhode Island with Makhi Mitchell putting up 14 points and Makhel putting up 13 points.  St. Bonaventure was able to capitalize on 16 Rams' turnovers to walk away with their sixth consecutive win.  

With neither team having a strong season this year, they will both look to compete to try and finish the season on a high note.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17761664
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball
College Basketball

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball
College Basketball

Rhode Island vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duquesne at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso
31 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
31 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy