How to Watch Duquesne at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

Duquesne will hit the road this weekend to play the Rhode Island Rams

Duquesne will head to Kingston this weekend to take on the Rhode Island Rams in an Atlantic 10 conference matchup.

How to Watch Duquesne at Rhode Island Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Duquesne at Rhode on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dukes will look to pick up a win after a thirteen-game losing streak. Most recently, Duquesne played Davidson in front of their home crowd. Unfortunately, the energy from the attendants wasn't enough for the Dukes to emerge victorious and they dropped the game 50-74. Sophomore Kevin Easley put up 16 points for Duquesne. Tyson Acuff was right behind Easley with 15 points. Freshman Center Mounir Hima pulled down 10 boards in his first start for the Dukes.

Rhode Island played St. Bonaventure in its last game. The Rams fell to the Bonnies 55-73. The Mitchell twins were the leading scorers for Rhode Island with Makhi Mitchell putting up 14 points and Makhel putting up 13 points. St. Bonaventure was able to capitalize on 16 Rams' turnovers to walk away with their sixth consecutive win.

With neither team having a strong season this year, they will both look to compete to try and finish the season on a high note.

