How to Watch Duquesne at UMass in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duquesne goes for its third straight win in college basketball on Saturday afternoon when it visits UMass in A-10 action.

Duquesne finally gets back on the court for its first game since Dec. 18 when it beat UC Irvine 76-54. The Dukes have had their last four games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

How to Watch Duquesne at UMass in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Duquesne at UMass game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday, they open conference play with a trip to UMass as they look to win their third straight game. The mini two-game winning streak has improved their record to 5-7 on the year as they struggled in the non-conference part of their schedule.

The Dukes hope a break will help them as they take on a UMass team who is coming off a loss to Richmond on Wednesday night.

The loss was the Minutemen's first game since Dec. 19 when they beat Fairfield in overtime.

The loss dropped UMass to 7-6 overall and 0-1 in the A-10. It was a tough start to the conference season, but Richmond has been playing well so it wasn't a bad loss.

Saturday, the Minutemen hope a return home can get them their first conference win as they look to snap Duquesne's two-game winning streak.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Duquesne at UMass in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
