How to Watch Duquesne at VCU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

VCU hosts conference foe Duquesne on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from a loss to Dayton

VCU was on a three-game winning streak that included handing Davidson its first conference loss, but then Dayton came to town and took that all away.

How to Watch Duquesne at VCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Duquesne at VCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams were blown out by the Flyers 82-52. The loss snapped the winning streak and dropped them to 6-3 in the A-10. VCU is now two games back of first place Davidson in the conference standings.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get back on track when they take on a Duquesne team that has lost six straight.

The Dukes won their first conference game against UMass, but haven't won since. 

It has been a tough stretch for them as only one of the losses has come by single digits and they are now just 6-13 overall and 1-6 in the A-10.

Saturday's game is the only meeting between the two schools and VCU comes in as a huge favorite. Duquesne will need to play its best game of the year if it wants to pull off the big upset.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
