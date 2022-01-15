Duquesne vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) visit the Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-1 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Duquesne vs. Dayton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Dayton
- The Flyers record 69.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Dukes give up.
- The Dukes' 70.6 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Flyers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Dukes' opponents have knocked down.
Dayton Players to Watch
- The Flyers scoring leader is Daron Holmes, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Toumani Camara is Dayton's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Malachi Smith is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
- Koby Brea makes more threes per game than any other member of the Flyers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- Smith is Dayton's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Leon Ayers III is at the top of the Dukes scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also collects 4.9 rebounds and averages two assists per game.
- The Duquesne leaders in rebounding and assists are Tre Williams with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Amir "Primo" Spears with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game).
- Jackie Johnson III is the top scorer from distance for the Dukes, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
- Duquesne's leader in steals is Spears with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.6 per game.
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Ole Miss
L 76-68
Away
12/21/2021
Southern
W 69-60
Home
1/5/2022
VCU
L 53-52
Home
1/8/2022
George Washington
W 83-58
Away
1/11/2022
Saint Louis
W 68-63
Home
1/15/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
1/18/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/22/2022
George Mason
-
Away
1/25/2022
Fordham
-
Home
1/28/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
2/2/2022
VCU
-
Away
Duquesne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
DePaul
L 87-67
Away
12/11/2021
New Hampshire
W 64-62
Home
12/19/2021
UC Irvine
W 76-54
Home
1/8/2022
UMass
W 78-74
Away
1/12/2022
Fordham
L 72-71
Away
1/15/2022
Dayton
-
Home
1/21/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/26/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
1/29/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
2/1/2022
Richmond
-
Home
2/5/2022
VCU
-
Away