Duquesne vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) visit the Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-1 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Dayton

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Dayton

The Flyers record 69.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Dukes give up.

The Dukes' 70.6 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow to opponents.

This season, the Flyers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Dukes' opponents have knocked down.

Dayton Players to Watch

The Flyers scoring leader is Daron Holmes, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Toumani Camara is Dayton's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Malachi Smith is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.

Koby Brea makes more threes per game than any other member of the Flyers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

Smith is Dayton's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch

Leon Ayers III is at the top of the Dukes scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also collects 4.9 rebounds and averages two assists per game.

The Duquesne leaders in rebounding and assists are Tre Williams with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Amir "Primo" Spears with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game).

Jackie Johnson III is the top scorer from distance for the Dukes, hitting 1.5 threes per game.

Duquesne's leader in steals is Spears with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.6 per game.

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Ole Miss L 76-68 Away 12/21/2021 Southern W 69-60 Home 1/5/2022 VCU L 53-52 Home 1/8/2022 George Washington W 83-58 Away 1/11/2022 Saint Louis W 68-63 Home 1/15/2022 Duquesne - Away 1/18/2022 Saint Bonaventure - Home 1/22/2022 George Mason - Away 1/25/2022 Fordham - Home 1/28/2022 Rhode Island - Home 2/2/2022 VCU - Away

Duquesne Schedule