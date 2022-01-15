Duquesne vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) visit the Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-1 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Dayton

Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Dayton

  • The Flyers record 69.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Dukes give up.
  • The Dukes' 70.6 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Flyers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Dukes' opponents have knocked down.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • The Flyers scoring leader is Daron Holmes, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
  • Toumani Camara is Dayton's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Malachi Smith is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
  • Koby Brea makes more threes per game than any other member of the Flyers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
  • Smith is Dayton's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Leon Ayers III is at the top of the Dukes scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also collects 4.9 rebounds and averages two assists per game.
  • The Duquesne leaders in rebounding and assists are Tre Williams with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Amir "Primo" Spears with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game).
  • Jackie Johnson III is the top scorer from distance for the Dukes, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
  • Duquesne's leader in steals is Spears with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.6 per game.

Dayton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Ole Miss

L 76-68

Away

12/21/2021

Southern

W 69-60

Home

1/5/2022

VCU

L 53-52

Home

1/8/2022

George Washington

W 83-58

Away

1/11/2022

Saint Louis

W 68-63

Home

1/15/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

1/18/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

1/22/2022

George Mason

-

Away

1/25/2022

Fordham

-

Home

1/28/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

2/2/2022

VCU

-

Away

Duquesne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

DePaul

L 87-67

Away

12/11/2021

New Hampshire

W 64-62

Home

12/19/2021

UC Irvine

W 76-54

Home

1/8/2022

UMass

W 78-74

Away

1/12/2022

Fordham

L 72-71

Away

1/15/2022

Dayton

-

Home

1/21/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

1/26/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

1/29/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

2/1/2022

Richmond

-

Home

2/5/2022

VCU

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Dayton at Duquesne

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

