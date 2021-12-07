Skip to main content
    How to Watch Duquesne at DePaul in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    DePaul looks to bounce back from its first loss of the year when it hosts Duquesne on Tuesday night.
    The DePaul men's basketball team's great to start to the season hit a roadblock Saturday when Loyola Chicago came to town and beat them 68–64.

    The Blue Demons battled back from a 13-point first-half deficit to take a six-point halftime lead. They were outscored by 10 in the second half, though, which led to their first loss of the year.

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Duquesne at DePaul game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss snapped DePaul's six-game winning streak and dropped its record to 6–1 on the year. It has still been a great start for the Blue Demons and Tuesday they will aim to get back on track against a Duquesne team that is just 3–6 on the year.

    The Dukes head to DePaul losers of two close games in a row. They lost to Bowling Green by eight and then dropped their second straight when Marshall beat them by one on Saturday. Duquesne also has an overtime loss to Colorado.

    The Dukes will try to change their luck Tuesday as they look to pull off a big upset of DePaul on the road.

