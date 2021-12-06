Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Duquesne vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (6-1) play the Duquesne Dukes (3-6) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Duquesne

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Duquesne

    • The Blue Demons score 85.0 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 72.3 the Dukes give up.
    • The Dukes put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 69.6 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
    • The Blue Demons make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Dukes have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty paces his team in points (21.1), rebounds (8.7) and assists (4.1) per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 41.2% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • David Jones is averaging 17.0 points, 2.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.
    • Brandon Johnson is posting 12.0 points, 1.1 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Nick Ongenda averages 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
    • Philmon Gebrewhit averages 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Duquesne Players to Watch

    • Tre Williams is posting a team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.3 points and 1.6 assists, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Dukes get 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Leon Ayers III.
    • Kevin Easley Jr. is putting up team highs in points (13.1 per game) and assists (0.6). And he is delivering 6.6 rebounds, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
    • Amir "Primo" Spears is No. 1 on the Dukes in assists (3.0 per game), and produces 13.0 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also posts 2.0 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Tyson Acuff gets the Dukes 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Duquesne at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

