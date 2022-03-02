Skip to main content

How to Watch Duquesne at George Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

George Washington hosts Duquesne for Senior Night in an Atlantic 10 matchup.

Duquesne will continue road play when they take on George Washington for its final road game of the season.  The last time these two teams met was just two weeks ago in a game that had the Colonials winning 73-52.  

How to Watch Duquesne at George Washington in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: Duquesne at George Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dukes will be looking to snap a 14-game losing streak. Their most recent game this past Saturday was a loss to Rhode Island 70-54.  Being without injured Tre Williams hurt the Dukes as they were outscored in the paint 40-16. 

Kevin Easley Jr. was the high scorer for Duquesne, but he was only able to put 13 points on the board. In comparison to Rhode Island's Ishmael El-Amin 21 points, it was no match for the Dukes.  

George Washington is most recently coming off of a loss, as well, although its game was much closer with George Mason at 69-62. Joe Bamisile let the scoring for the Colonials with 18 points. George Washington had a three-point play with 5:26 left in the game to give the Colonials a 62-56 lead, but they struggled to find the net for the rest of the game leaving them with another road loss. 

The Colonials will be trying to go out on a high note tonight to honor their seniors' final home game.

