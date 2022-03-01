Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) looks to the basket over shooting through George Washington Colonials guard James Bishop (11) defense in the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Duquesne Dukes (6-21, 1-14 A-10) will try to end a seven-game road slide when they take on the George Washington Colonials (11-16, 7-8 A-10) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Duquesne

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Duquesne

The 66.6 points per game the Colonials score are 5.3 fewer points than the Dukes give up (71.9).

The Dukes score an average of 63.3 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 71.2 the Colonials allow.

The Colonials are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Dukes allow to opponents.

The Dukes have shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

George Washington Players to Watch

Joe Bamisile averages 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

James Bishop is tops on the Colonials with 16.9 points per contest and 2.0 assists, while also posting 2.3 rebounds.

Ricky Lindo Jr. puts up a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.6 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Brayon Freeman paces the Colonials at 3.3 assists per contest, while also posting 2.3 rebounds and 9.7 points.

Brendan Adams puts up 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Duquesne Players to Watch