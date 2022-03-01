Skip to main content

How to Watch Duquesne vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) looks to the basket over shooting through George Washington Colonials guard James Bishop (11) defense in the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Duquesne Dukes (6-21, 1-14 A-10) will try to end a seven-game road slide when they take on the George Washington Colonials (11-16, 7-8 A-10) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Duquesne

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Duquesne

  • The 66.6 points per game the Colonials score are 5.3 fewer points than the Dukes give up (71.9).
  • The Dukes score an average of 63.3 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 71.2 the Colonials allow.
  • The Colonials are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Dukes allow to opponents.
  • The Dukes have shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • Joe Bamisile averages 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • James Bishop is tops on the Colonials with 16.9 points per contest and 2.0 assists, while also posting 2.3 rebounds.
  • Ricky Lindo Jr. puts up a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.6 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor.
  • Brayon Freeman paces the Colonials at 3.3 assists per contest, while also posting 2.3 rebounds and 9.7 points.
  • Brendan Adams puts up 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Tre Williams is the Dukes' top scorer (10.8 points per game) and assist man (1.2), and delivers 5.7 rebounds.
  • Kevin Easley Jr. tops the Dukes in rebounding (6.4 per game), and puts up 10.4 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Dukes receive 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Leon Ayers III.
  • Jackie Johnson III gets the Dukes 8.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Duquesne at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

