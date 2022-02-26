Skip to main content

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball

Two sliding teams meet when the Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 4-10 A-10) host the Duquesne Dukes (6-20, 1-13 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET. The Rams will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Dukes, losers of 13 straight.

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Duquesne

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rhode Island vs Duquesne Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rhode Island

-12

131 points

Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Duquesne

  • The Rams score five fewer points per game (66.9) than the Dukes give up (71.9).
  • The Dukes score an average of 63.7 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 64.2 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams are shooting 46% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Dukes allow to opponents.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell puts up a team-best 11.2 points per contest. He is also putting up 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.6% from the floor.
  • Makhi Mitchell paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also puts up 10.2 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • Jeremy Sheppard is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.2), and also registers 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Antwan Walker averages 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Malik Martin posts 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Tre Williams gets the Dukes 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
  • Kevin Easley Jr. is putting up a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.3 points and 0.8 assists, making 38.3% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
  • The Dukes receive 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Leon Ayers III.
  • Jackie Johnson III is putting up 8.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Duquesne at Rhode Island

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
