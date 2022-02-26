How to Watch Duquesne vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two sliding teams meet when the Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 4-10 A-10) host the Duquesne Dukes (6-20, 1-13 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET. The Rams will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Dukes, losers of 13 straight.
How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Duquesne
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rhode Island
-12
131 points
Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Duquesne
- The Rams score five fewer points per game (66.9) than the Dukes give up (71.9).
- The Dukes score an average of 63.7 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 64.2 the Rams allow to opponents.
- The Rams are shooting 46% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Dukes allow to opponents.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell puts up a team-best 11.2 points per contest. He is also putting up 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.6% from the floor.
- Makhi Mitchell paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also puts up 10.2 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Sheppard is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.2), and also registers 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Antwan Walker averages 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Malik Martin posts 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Tre Williams gets the Dukes 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Kevin Easley Jr. is putting up a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.3 points and 0.8 assists, making 38.3% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- The Dukes receive 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Leon Ayers III.
- Jackie Johnson III is putting up 8.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
