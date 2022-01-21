How to Watch Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 2-1 A-10) visit the Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-2 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022.
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The Bonnies average 70.7 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Dukes give up.
- The Dukes score an average of 69.4 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 67.9 the Bonnies allow to opponents.
- The Bonnies make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Dukes have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- The Bonnies scoring leader is Jaren Holmes, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Saint Bonaventure's leading rebounder is Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lofton and his 4.8 assists per game.
- Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lofton is Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Osunniyi leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Leon Ayers III puts up 12.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Dukes.
- The Duquesne leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Easley Jr. with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.1 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Amir "Primo" Spears with 2.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
- Ayers averages 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dukes.
- Spears (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duquesne while Tre Williams (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
UConn
L 74-64
Away
12/17/2021
Virginia Tech
L 86-49
Away
1/11/2022
La Salle
W 80-76
Away
1/14/2022
VCU
W 73-53
Home
1/18/2022
Dayton
L 68-50
Away
1/21/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
1/26/2022
George Mason
-
Away
1/29/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
2/1/2022
Davidson
-
Home
2/4/2022
Richmond
-
Away
2/8/2022
Fordham
-
Home
Duquesne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
New Hampshire
W 64-62
Home
12/19/2021
UC Irvine
W 76-54
Home
1/8/2022
UMass
W 78-74
Away
1/12/2022
Fordham
L 72-71
Away
1/15/2022
Dayton
L 72-52
Home
1/21/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/26/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
1/29/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
2/1/2022
Richmond
-
Home
2/5/2022
VCU
-
Away
2/9/2022
Dayton
-
Away