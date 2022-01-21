Skip to main content

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 2-1 A-10) visit the Duquesne Dukes (6-9, 1-2 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022.

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure

Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure

  • The Bonnies average 70.7 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Dukes give up.
  • The Dukes score an average of 69.4 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 67.9 the Bonnies allow to opponents.
  • The Bonnies make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Dukes have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • The Bonnies scoring leader is Jaren Holmes, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
  • Saint Bonaventure's leading rebounder is Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lofton and his 4.8 assists per game.
  • Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lofton is Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Osunniyi leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Leon Ayers III puts up 12.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Dukes.
  • The Duquesne leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Easley Jr. with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.1 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Amir "Primo" Spears with 2.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
  • Ayers averages 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dukes.
  • Spears (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duquesne while Tre Williams (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

UConn

L 74-64

Away

12/17/2021

Virginia Tech

L 86-49

Away

1/11/2022

La Salle

W 80-76

Away

1/14/2022

VCU

W 73-53

Home

1/18/2022

Dayton

L 68-50

Away

1/21/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

1/26/2022

George Mason

-

Away

1/29/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Home

2/1/2022

Davidson

-

Home

2/4/2022

Richmond

-

Away

2/8/2022

Fordham

-

Home

Duquesne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

New Hampshire

W 64-62

Home

12/19/2021

UC Irvine

W 76-54

Home

1/8/2022

UMass

W 78-74

Away

1/12/2022

Fordham

L 72-71

Away

1/15/2022

Dayton

L 72-52

Home

1/21/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

1/26/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

1/29/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

2/1/2022

Richmond

-

Home

2/5/2022

VCU

-

Away

2/9/2022

Dayton

-

Away

How To Watch

January
21
2022

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
