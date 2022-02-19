Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 A-10) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Duquesne Dukes (6-18, 1-11 A-10) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Reilly Center.
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Reilly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Bonaventure
-14
132.5 points
Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne
- The 71.6 points per game the Bonnies average are only 0.1 more points than the Dukes give up (71.5).
- The Dukes score an average of 64.6 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 68 the Bonnies give up.
- The Bonnies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Dukes allow to opponents.
- The Dukes' 40% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Osun Osunniyi is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.4), and also posts 11 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 2.9 blocked shots.
- Jaren Holmes puts up 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lofton averages a team-best 6.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Adaway is tops on the Bonnies with 15.5 points per contest and 1 assists, while also posting 6.4 rebounds.
- Dominick Welch is averaging 12.2 points, 1.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- The Dukes receive 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Tre Williams.
- Kevin Easley Jr. is No. 1 on the Dukes in rebounding (6.7 per game), and averages 10.4 points and 0.6 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Dukes get 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Leon Ayers III.
- The Dukes receive 8.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jackie Johnson III.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)