How to Watch Duquesne vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (5-7, 0-0 A-10) will visit the UMass Minutemen (7-6, 0-0 A-10) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch UMass vs. Duquesne
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UMass vs. Duquesne
- The 79.0 points per game the Minutemen record are 7.8 more points than the Dukes give up (71.2).
- The Dukes average 8.2 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Minutemen allow (78.2).
- The Minutemen make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Dukes have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- The Dukes' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).
UMass Players to Watch
- Trent Buttrick averages a team-leading 4.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.0 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Rich Kelly averages 13.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- CJ Kelly is averaging 13.5 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- T.J. Weeks is posting 8.3 points, 0.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- The Dukes get 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Tre Williams.
- Leon Ayers III is posting team highs in points (12.9 per game) and assists (1.9). And he is producing 4.6 rebounds, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 25.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Kevin Easley Jr. is the Dukes' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he contributes 12.8 points and 0.6 assists.
- Amir "Primo" Spears leads the Dukes in assists (2.6 per game), and puts up 10.9 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Dukes get 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Tyson Acuff.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Duquesne at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)