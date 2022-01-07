Skip to main content

How to Watch Duquesne vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Duquesne Dukes (5-7, 0-0 A-10) will visit the UMass Minutemen (7-6, 0-0 A-10) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch UMass vs. Duquesne

Key Stats for UMass vs. Duquesne

  • The 79.0 points per game the Minutemen record are 7.8 more points than the Dukes give up (71.2).
  • The Dukes average 8.2 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Minutemen allow (78.2).
  • The Minutemen make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Dukes have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
  • The Dukes' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

UMass Players to Watch

  • Trent Buttrick averages a team-leading 4.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.0 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Rich Kelly averages 13.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • CJ Kelly is averaging 13.5 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
  • T.J. Weeks is posting 8.3 points, 0.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • The Dukes get 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Tre Williams.
  • Leon Ayers III is posting team highs in points (12.9 per game) and assists (1.9). And he is producing 4.6 rebounds, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 25.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • Kevin Easley Jr. is the Dukes' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he contributes 12.8 points and 0.6 assists.
  • Amir "Primo" Spears leads the Dukes in assists (2.6 per game), and puts up 10.9 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Dukes get 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Tyson Acuff.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Duquesne at Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

usc
College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Cal

3 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

19 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

19 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

19 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

20 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a press conference following the loss to the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) dribbles as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy