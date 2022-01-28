Skip to main content

How to Watch East Carolina at Memphis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

East Carolina travels to Memphis on Thursday night looking to beat the Tigers for the second time this year.

East Carolina hits the road for a second straight game on Thursday looking for a better outcome than the first game. The Pirates went to conference leader Houston on Saturday and got dominated 76-39.

How to Watch East Carolina at Memphis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the East Carolina at Memphis game on fuboTV:

The loss was the second straight for the Pirates as they had lost at home to UCF last Tuesday 92-85 in overtime. The losses dropped their American Conference record to just 2-4.

East Carolina's last win was a home victory against Memphis when the Pirates outscored the Tigers by 15 in the second half for the comeback win. Brandon Suggs hit a baseline jumper as time expired to give them the upset win.

Thursday night, the Tigers will look to avenge that loss and pick up a season split with the Pirates.

That loss was one of three in a row for Memphis, but they showed a lot of heart on Sunday and came back from a 13-point halftime deficit to Tulsa to pick up the huge 83-81 win.

The win came after head coach Penny Hardaway had choice words for the press after they questioned his coaching and the team's heart.

They showed plenty of it on Sunday and Thursday night they will look to do it again and get their second win in a row.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

East Carolina at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
