East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 9 seed East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-11 AAC) play in the AAC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 7-11 AAC) on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena, starting at 1:00 PM.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

The 67.6 points per game the Bearcats put up are the same as the Pirates give up.

The Pirates score 5.1 more points per game (69) than the Bearcats allow (63.9).

This season, the Bearcats have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

The Pirates' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

David Dejulius paces the Bearcats with 14.5 points per game and 2.6 assists, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds.

Jeremiah Davenport leads his team in rebounds per game (5.5), and also averages 13.5 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mika Adams-Woods puts up a team-high 3.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 35.3% from the field and 26% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

John Newman III is averaging 6.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Mike Saunders Jr. averages 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

East Carolina Players to Watch