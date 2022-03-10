East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 9 seed East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-11 AAC) play in the AAC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 7-11 AAC) on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena, starting at 1:00 PM.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. East Carolina
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fifth Third Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina
- The 67.6 points per game the Bearcats put up are the same as the Pirates give up.
- The Pirates score 5.1 more points per game (69) than the Bearcats allow (63.9).
- This season, the Bearcats have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
- The Pirates' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius paces the Bearcats with 14.5 points per game and 2.6 assists, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds.
- Jeremiah Davenport leads his team in rebounds per game (5.5), and also averages 13.5 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Mika Adams-Woods puts up a team-high 3.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 35.3% from the field and 26% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- John Newman III is averaging 6.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Mike Saunders Jr. averages 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Vance Jackson is the Pirates' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he delivers 13 points and 1.3 assists.
- Brandon Suggs gets the Pirates 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tremont Robinson-White gives the Pirates 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Pirates get 4.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Brandon Johnson.
How To Watch
March
10
2022
AAC Tournament: East Carolina vs. Cincinnati
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
