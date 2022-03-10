Skip to main content

How to Watch AAC Tournament, First Round: East Carolina at Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 East Carolina takes on No. 8 Cincinnati in the first round of the AAC Tournament on Thursday night

East Carolina is the No. 9 team in the American Athletic Conference. The Pirates finished with a 15-14 overall record which was above .500 but fell below that mark in conference play, finishing a dismal 6-11.

The teams only two conference wins against teams better than them were at home against Tulane 88-80 and at home against Memphis 72-71.

Tristen Newton is the team's most prolific scorer and will need to step up in this game above his average of 17.4 points and 5.0 assists per game.

Cincinnati is the No. 8 team in the same conference, finishing 17-14 overall and just half of a game ahead at 7-11 in conference play. The Bearcats bring a five-game losing streak into this tournament, including losses to South Florida and Tulsa.

These two teams have seen each other twice this season already, once on each home court. Cincinnati came away with both wins, 60-59 on the road and 79-71 at home.

Cincinnati is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -5.0. That is not as much as the Bearcats would like it to be, but their last matchup ended in a one-point game. The total projected points are Over/Under 133.0 points.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

