How to Watch East Carolina vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 10 Houston Cougars (16-3, 5-0 AAC) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the East Carolina Pirates (11-6, 2-3 AAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Fertitta Center.

How to Watch Houston vs. East Carolina

Houston vs East Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Houston

-19

139.5 points

Key Stats for Houston vs. East Carolina

  • The Cougars put up 73.5 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.8 the Pirates give up.
  • The Pirates score 19.4 more points per game (74.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (54.8).
  • The Cougars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • The Pirates have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Fabian White Jr. puts up 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Kyler Edwards is averaging 13.8 points, 2.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Josh Carlton puts up 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 62.6% from the field.
  • Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also posts 8.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Sasser averages 14.1 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.3 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the field and 43.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • Brandon Suggs is putting up 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the field.
  • The Pirates get 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Vance Jackson.
  • Brandon Johnson leads the Pirates in rebounding (6.9 per game), and produces 6.4 points and 1.0 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • The Pirates receive 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Tremont Robinson-White.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

East Carolina at Houston

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

