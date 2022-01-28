East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (11-7, 2-4 AAC) will visit the Memphis Tigers (10-8, 4-4 AAC) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina

Memphis vs East Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Memphis

-12

147.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. East Carolina

  • The Tigers record just 4.3 more points per game (76.5) than the Pirates allow (72.2).
  • The Pirates' 72.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
  • The Pirates have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Jalen Duren paces his team in both points (10.0) and rebounds (6.9) per contest, and also averages 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
  • Lester Quinones puts up 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Josh Minott puts up 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Landers Nolley II puts up 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • DeAndre Williams puts up 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • Vance Jackson is posting 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
  • Brandon Suggs is posting 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Brandon Johnson is the Pirates' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he delivers 6.2 points and 0.9 assists.
  • Tremont Robinson-White is averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

East Carolina at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
