East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (11-7, 2-4 AAC) will visit the Memphis Tigers (10-8, 4-4 AAC) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -12 147.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. East Carolina

The Tigers record just 4.3 more points per game (76.5) than the Pirates allow (72.2).

The Pirates' 72.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

The Pirates have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

Jalen Duren paces his team in both points (10.0) and rebounds (6.9) per contest, and also averages 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Lester Quinones puts up 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Minott puts up 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Landers Nolley II puts up 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

DeAndre Williams puts up 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

East Carolina Players to Watch