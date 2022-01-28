East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (11-7, 2-4 AAC) will visit the Memphis Tigers (10-8, 4-4 AAC) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-12
147.5 points
Key Stats for Memphis vs. East Carolina
- The Tigers record just 4.3 more points per game (76.5) than the Pirates allow (72.2).
- The Pirates' 72.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
- The Pirates have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren paces his team in both points (10.0) and rebounds (6.9) per contest, and also averages 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
- Lester Quinones puts up 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Minott puts up 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Landers Nolley II puts up 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- DeAndre Williams puts up 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Vance Jackson is posting 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Brandon Suggs is posting 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the field.
- Brandon Johnson is the Pirates' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he delivers 6.2 points and 0.9 assists.
- Tremont Robinson-White is averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field.
