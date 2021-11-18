Jan 27, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights guard Brandon Mahan (13) shoots the ball over East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Key Stats for East Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Last year, the Sooners put up 6.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Pirates allowed (67.9).

The Pirates put up an average of 66.8 points per game last year, only 3.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed to opponents.

The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

The Pirates shot 41.0% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 42.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Austin Reaves put up 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.

Umoja Gibson knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.

Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

East Carolina Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner scored 18.3 points and pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game last season.

Tristen Newton averaged 4.0 assists per game to go with his 8.2 PPG scoring average.

Tremont Robinson-White knocked down 1.3 threes per game a season ago.

Newton and Ludgy Debaut were defensive standouts last season, with Newton averaging 1.2 steals per game and Debaut collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northwestern State W 77-59 Home 11/12/2021 UTSA W 96-44 Home 11/18/2021 East Carolina - Away 11/24/2021 Houston Baptist - Home 11/27/2021 UCF - Away 12/1/2021 Florida - Home 12/7/2021 Butler - Home 12/11/2021 Arkansas - Away

East Carolina Schedule