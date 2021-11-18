Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch East Carolina vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 27, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights guard Brandon Mahan (13) shoots the ball over East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The East Carolina Pirates (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch East Carolina vs. Oklahoma

    Key Stats for East Carolina vs. Oklahoma

    • Last year, the Sooners put up 6.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Pirates allowed (67.9).
    • The Pirates put up an average of 66.8 points per game last year, only 3.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed to opponents.
    • The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
    • The Pirates shot 41.0% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 42.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Austin Reaves put up 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.
    • Umoja Gibson knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    East Carolina Players to Watch

    • Jayden Gardner scored 18.3 points and pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game last season.
    • Tristen Newton averaged 4.0 assists per game to go with his 8.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Tremont Robinson-White knocked down 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Newton and Ludgy Debaut were defensive standouts last season, with Newton averaging 1.2 steals per game and Debaut collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UTSA

    W 96-44

    Home

    11/18/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    East Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    South Carolina State

    W 70-62

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Canisius

    W 83-71

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Western Carolina

    W 95-79

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
