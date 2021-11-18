Publish date:
How to Watch East Carolina vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Last year, the Sooners put up 6.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Pirates allowed (67.9).
- The Pirates put up an average of 66.8 points per game last year, only 3.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed to opponents.
- The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Pirates shot 41.0% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 42.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Austin Reaves put up 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.
- Umoja Gibson knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner scored 18.3 points and pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Tristen Newton averaged 4.0 assists per game to go with his 8.2 PPG scoring average.
- Tremont Robinson-White knocked down 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Newton and Ludgy Debaut were defensive standouts last season, with Newton averaging 1.2 steals per game and Debaut collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northwestern State
W 77-59
Home
11/12/2021
UTSA
W 96-44
Home
11/18/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
-
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
South Carolina State
W 70-62
Home
11/12/2021
Canisius
W 83-71
Home
11/14/2021
Western Carolina
W 95-79
Home
11/18/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
11/27/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
11/30/2021
Old Dominion
-
Home
12/4/2021
Gardner-Webb
-
Home
12/7/2021
N.C. A&T
-
Home
12/17/2021
Liberty
-
Home
