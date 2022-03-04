Skip to main content

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates forward Vance Jackson (13) shoots as Memphis Tigers forward Josh Minott (20) and guard Earl Timberlake (0) defend during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (14-12, 5-9 AAC) are at home in AAC play against the East Carolina Pirates (15-13, 6-10 AAC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. East Carolina

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. East Carolina

  • The Shockers record just 2.4 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Pirates give up (70.9).
  • The Pirates' 69.2 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 66.3 the Shockers allow to opponents.
  • The Shockers are shooting 40.1% from the field this season, three percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • The Pirates have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Ricky Council IV is putting up 11.4 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyson Etienne leads his team in both points (15) and assists (2) per game, and also posts 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Craig Porter Jr. is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also averages 7 points and 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Morris Udeze leads the Shockers at 6.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.5 assists and 10.4 points.
  • Dexter Dennis is posting 8.5 points, 1.6 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • Vance Jackson is putting up a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 13.1 points and 1.3 assists, making 40% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.
  • Brandon Suggs gives the Pirates 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Pirates get 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Tremont Robinson-White.
  • The Pirates get 4.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Brandon Johnson.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

East Carolina at Wichita State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
