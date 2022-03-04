How to Watch East Carolina vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wichita State Shockers (14-12, 5-9 AAC) are at home in AAC play against the East Carolina Pirates (15-13, 6-10 AAC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. East Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Charles Koch Arena

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. East Carolina

The Shockers record just 2.4 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Pirates give up (70.9).

The Pirates' 69.2 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 66.3 the Shockers allow to opponents.

The Shockers are shooting 40.1% from the field this season, three percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Pirates allow to opponents.

The Pirates have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Ricky Council IV is putting up 11.4 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Tyson Etienne leads his team in both points (15) and assists (2) per game, and also posts 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Craig Porter Jr. is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also averages 7 points and 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Morris Udeze leads the Shockers at 6.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.5 assists and 10.4 points.

Dexter Dennis is posting 8.5 points, 1.6 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

East Carolina Players to Watch